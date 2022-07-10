L.Q. Jones, Veteran Western Actor Who Had Roles in Charlie's Angels and Hawaii-Five-0 , Dead at 94

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 12: Actor L.Q. Jones attends the Golden Boot Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

L.Q. Jones, a veteran film and television actor, has died. He was 94.

The actor's grandson, Erté deGarces, confirmed Jones' death in a statement to PEOPLE.

deGarces said that his grandfather died Saturday of natural causes while he was surrounded by family at his home in Hollywood Hills, California.

Jones is survived by his three children: sons Randy and Steve, as well as daughter Mindy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

L Q Jones, US actor, wearing a Confederate army uniform in a publicity portrait issued for the film, 'Major Dundee', Mexico, 1965. The US civil war film, directed by Sam Peckinpah (1925–1984), starred Jones as 'Arthur Hadley'. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Born as Justice Ellis McQueen on Aug. 19, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas, the star eventually took on his stage name with his first film role — the 1955 Raoul Walsh film Battle Cry, according to Variety.

In the years following, Jones took part in various film projects, including many of Sam Peckinpah's western movies, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.

He appeared in many other films, most notably, Casino, The Edge, The Patriot and The Mask of Zorro. His last film role was in 2006's A Prairie Home Companion.

Alongside dozens of acting credits in film, Jones made many appearances on television as well, including in Gunsmoke, The Virginian and Bonanza, plus Charlie's Angels, Hawaii-Five-0 and The Incredible Hulk.

Jones also worked as an independent filmmaker, The Wrap reports, having helped make four films throughout his long-running career, including 1975's science-fiction comedy, A Boy and His Dog, which he directed, produced and wrote the script for.