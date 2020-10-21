L.A. Phil Cancels All Walt Disney Concert Hall Live Events Up Through June 2021

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that all events at the Walt Disney Concert hall have been cancelled through June 2021. The music organization made the announcement on Tuesday, sharing with members and Angelenos a complete list of events that have been cut from the calendar.

From Halloween Organ & Film on Oct. 31 to the Dec. 19 Holiday Sing-Along and New Year’s Eve with Pink Martini, the L.A. Phil’s complete list of now-cancelled events includes a range of musical events. Additional events that have gotten the boot thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic are a Chanticleer Christmas, Stravinsky & Tchaikovsky, and SFJAZZ Collective & Lizz Wright.

Upon announcing the cancelled shows, L.A. Phil provided ticket holders with information regarding refunds and subscriptions. For subscribers, all 2020/21 subscriptions have been moved to the 2021/22 season. Tickets for all cancelled events can be donated, exchanged for credit or refunded.

Despite cancellations for in-person shows, L.A. Phil plans to bring music and arts lovers special content through media partnerships and digital initiatives into 2021, including concert films, essays and interviews.

“Cultural institutions like ours must be a part of the very fabric of

our community, and during this challenging time we must strive to inspire

and empower people even more through our music and programming,” L.A. Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel said.

More information about cancelled show can be found here.

City News Service contributed to this report.

