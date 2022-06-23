López throws 7 solid innings, Marlins beat Rockies 7-4

MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday night.

Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.

The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.

López (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.

Cooper’s two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI triple and scored on Chisholm’s single before Cooper connected on a drive that cleared the center field wall for his fifth homer.

Chisholm’s two-run homer and Soler’s solo drive off reliever Austin Gomber in the seventh padded Miami’s lead.

Colorado narrowed the gap on Elias Díaz’s three-run homer off Louis Head in the ninth.

Kuhl was lifted after five innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked two and struck out three. He has lost five of his last six decisions after going 3-0 in April.

ESCAPE ARTIST

Colorado threatened in the sixth after Rodgers led off with a triple. But López struck out Charlie Blackmon and C.J. Cron and retired Ryan McMahon on a flyout.

SMALL SAMPLE

The Marlins are 1-1 in the two games played with the roof open. López also was the starter in the previous game not requiring the roof and had a no decision in Miami’s 2-1 loss against Milwaukee May 13.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (left wrist sprain) is scheduled to make rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque Wednesday and Saturday. ... Manager Bud Black said INF-OF Kris Bryant (lower back strain) felt good after his rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. There are plans to increase Bryant’s innings workload with the minor league club before he rejoins the Rockies.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) has begun his throwing program. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) postponed his rehab outing at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday because of a personal issue.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46) will start the series finale for the Rockies on Thursday afternoon. LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85) will start for the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

