L.A. Lakers Make Their First NBA Finals Appearance in Ten Years, Facing The Miami Heat

As the purple and gold confetti fell, LeBron James sat emotionless on the hardwood during the Western Conference Finals trophy ceremony. James seemed unbothered by the fact the Lakers had made their first finals berth since Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to their last championship in 2010.

“Right now, it don’t mean s— unless I get it done,” James told ESPN after the Lakers’ Game 5 victory over theÂ Denver Nuggets on Saturday. “I got to get it done.”

This also marks James’ first finals appearance with the Los Angeles squad. James’ first year with the Lakers was met with some criticism after the team failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year. But, after All-Star Anthony Davis joined during the last off-season, the Lakers were poised to make a serious run for the championship.

After a relatively uncontested playoffs run, the Miami Heat look to make a strong challenge against the LeBron-led Lakers. The fifth-seeded Heat have not reached the NBA Finals since James left the organization in 2014 after losing the final series to the San Antonio Spurs.

Game 1 opening tip is at 6PM PST on Wednesday, September 30, and will be shown nationally on ABC.

