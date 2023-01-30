L&G begins search for new leader as Sir Nigel Wilson moves to stand down

(PA Archive)

SIR Nigel Wilson today said he intends to retire “from executive life” after more than a decade at the helm of Legal & General.

The City stalwart led the insurer through a huge period of change for both the industry and the wider financial sector.

He joined as chief financial officer in 2009 and became CEO in 2012.

Today he said: "Legal & General has been a big part of my life and my decision to retire from the Group has been taken with mixed emotions. It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Chief Executive of Legal & General over the past decade and I am deeply proud of everything we have achieved.”

L&G is a huge institutional investor, looking after assets of £1.4 trillion.

His chairman Sir John Kingman said: “Nigel has successfully navigated significant geopolitical changes as well as challenges in the regulatory and market environments of each of our core businesses and has steered the Group into a position of strength from which it can continue developing on behalf of its shareholders, customers and people.”

Finding a successor who can satisfy the demands of shareholders and regulators will not be easy.

Sir Nigel was knighted for services to the Financial Services Industry and Regional Development in the 2022 New Year’s Honours List. He has won several national masters Athletics Championships. He has five daughters, and three grandchildren.