‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 2 Premiere Pushed Amid George Floyd Protests

Spectrum has made an eleventh hour decision to postpone Monday night’s Season 2 premiere of action drama L.A.’s Finest amid the ongoing George Floyd protests against police brutality and racism. Deadline has confirmed tonight’s premiere has been pushed to a later date TBD in 2020.

The move follows moves by AMC to pull this past weekend’s episodes of Live PD, and Paramount Network’s decision to shelve its police series Cops, amid the ongoing protests.

The move follows days worldwide protests and calls for action against police in the wake of the deaths of Floyd and others at the hands of officers.



L.A.’s Finest, which hails from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and 2.0 Entertainment, stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Season one of the series followed Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

Former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey is executive producer/co-showrunner of the series alongside Margolis and Sonnier. Union and Alba also executive produce alongside 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, as well as Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper, who directed six episodes, including the pilot and the finale, also is an executive producer.

