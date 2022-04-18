This L.A. Fashion Brand Is the Epitome of Artisanal Shoemaking

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Founded in 2015 by Kevin Dao, ORO is a Los Angeles contemporary luxury brand that encompasses elements of elevated grunge and the California lifestyle. The spirit behind ORO is a juxtaposition of combining classic silhouettes with a contemporary approach, unique color combinations, and cultural influences from Los Angeles. A company that first started out with a few cut and sewn t-shirts to now an internationally known brand selling ready-to-wear and footwear collections.

Kevin had always wanted to start a clothing brand - while juggling entrepreneurship and a position at a digital mapping firm, he would go source fabrics in the garment district of downtown Los Angeles every Saturday producing small production batches of shirts with a local factory. In true millennial fashion, growing up in the 90s, he was strongly influenced by hip-hop style, and the fashion in music videos and pop culture of the time. The undercurrent of cool in these movements made an impact on Kevin, who had always grasped how playing with clothes and personal style can affect one's identity, sense of self, mood, and even life decisions. ORO brings this transformative ethos to everything it does, helping each person who wears the brand imagine becoming the ideal ORO man, and everything that stands for: possessing staunch self-assurance and individualism.

Building a business is no simple task, however when you make quality, design, and branding the highest priority you can become the diamond in the rough. ORO has set themselves to the highest standards to produce preeminent products in the same factories as other luxury fashion brands in Los Angeles and Europe. ORO showcases both mens and womens ready-to-wear collections, and draws on a number of influences to create their progressive identity.

The brand rose to notoriety on social media, becoming a fashion success story thanks to its emotive imagery and curated marketing. "Fashion, our boots and clothes in particular, are supposed to make you feel good. When people see a picture, it has to capture euphoria. Not just, ‘I'm going to look this way,' but, ‘That's going to make me feel this way.'" Kevin has said.

The brand is internationally recognized having shipped to over 180 countries on OroLosAngeles.com for their handcrafted footwear manufactured from Spain, and a workshop where the tradition of shoemaking has been handed down from generation to generation among local artisans. Having spent the last 6 years traveling back and forth to Europe for design and manufacturing trips - Kevin spent his time refining each boot design with rigorous hours of testing and development, critiquing to the millimeter for some designs. For a pair of handcrafted ORO boots, it takes over 200 steps from designing, hand-cutting, hand-sewing, mounting, shaping the leather, and finishing. These stages accumulate to make up over 200-step boot manufacturing processes.

Footwear and clothing is an immense global industry, the various brands that exist in this vertical have grown exponentially. Additionally, a factor to a brand's success is coupling the power of celebrity and influencers in order to appeal to different consumer segments. ORO has garnered a notable following that includes professional sports players, superstar singers, Hollywood actors, famous DJs, and the list goes on.

ORO's cult product is the Chelsea Boot. With its origins in Victorian Britain and made popular again in the 60s by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, its single-cut shape creates an elegant masculine silhouette, and is the foundation of the brand's signature look. The Classic Black Chelsea Boots is ORO's most popular boot style from their core collection, it features a high quality calf-suede upper, dual elasticized gores, full-grain leather lining, round almond toe, leather outsole with rubber inserts and constructed with the blake-stitched construction method.

ORO's denim design and manufacturing also undertakes a meticulous process, their denim fabric is made in Italy where they are spun, dyed, and woven. Thereafter, the denim is imported to Los Angeles where local factories sew and wash their garments. A pair of denim usually takes up to two to three months to manufacture; ORO's denim line features various styles with subtle to heavy hand-distressing coupled with stone washes to bleach washes.

