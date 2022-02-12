For these L.A. fans, work, work, work is their ticket into the Super Bowl

Brittny Mejia
·7 min read
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 11, 2022 - - Local 11 union member Aaron Williams, a bartender at SoFi Stadium, speaks of better wages for workers while joining union members, labor leaders and elected officials who gather to celebrate Local 11&#39;s settlement of $30 an hour for workers at SoFi Stadium and a resolution passed to commemorate February 13, 2022 as, &quot;Kenny Washington Day,&quot; at UNITE HERE Local 11 in Inglewood on February 11, 2022. Washington was recognized for his trailblazing contributions in breaking the color barrier in the NFL and members of his family were in attendance at the gathering. Local 11 announced its continued efforts for better wages for concessions workers at SoFi Stadium and to fight for good jobs in a region that has predominantly left out black workers. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Unite Here Local 11 union member Aaron Williams, a bartender at SoFi Stadium, celebrates union recognition at the Inglewood venue. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Aaron Williams has lived in Inglewood for 22 years. He watched SoFi Stadium being built, dodged game-day traffic, cheered the home teams. But the father of seven wouldn't dream of dropping the kind of cash it takes to buy a ticket to the Super Bowl.

That won’t stop him from being inside the $5-billion arena watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 50-year-old will be standing behind the bar, working a 16-hour shift, pouring drinks for those lucky enough to score a ticket to the event.

“You know how everyone is having a party at their house? I’m actually working the big party. It’s just the ultimate feeling," Williams said. "We’re all excited for the Super Bowl to be here. I’m twice as excited to work it."

Williams is one of thousands of workers who will descend on the stadium Sunday, some in the pre-dawn hours, to work as bartenders, dishwashers, janitors, servers and cooks. Unlike the more than 70,000 fans expected to attend, they'll catch a peek at the game during their shifts or while on break.

Collectively, they're the engine that keeps the stadium running.

As part of its development agreement, SoFi pledged to hire local workers, according to Inglewood city officials. More than 1,200 Inglewood residents helped build the stadium; SoFi staff did not release the number of Inglewood residents currently employed there.

Much of the workforce is Black and Latino, two groups that were especially hard hit during the pandemic. Williams, who is Black, knows all about pandemic hardship. He lost several jobs after the sports world shut down on March 11, 2020 — the day after his youngest son was born.

Just the simple pleasure of working, let alone at the biggest sporting event in the country, is a welcome opportunity. He was grateful, too, that SoFi had recognized their union.

Williams has been a part of the Unite Here Local 11 union for 32 years, but this is the first time he's been involved in his own neighborhood.

"This job is my best investment," Williams said. "I’ll be able to make great decisions and put my children in a position to where they won’t have to work as hard for their money as I did."

Over the years, and at different venues, Williams has worked as a bartender at the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes and Lakers championship games, to name a few.

At SoFi, Williams pours drinks inside the luxury suites. He won't find out which suite he'll be working in until after he gets to the stadium at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI luxury suites can cost between $1 million and $2.4 million each, according to the booking website Suite Experience Group. On Friday, nearing game day, the Perch Suite at SoFi was listed at $208,313 — a bargain by comparison.

What does that kind of money get you? The Perch Suite is climate-controlled with a VIP entrance and in-suite service. Others, like the Patio Suite, tout their private bathrooms. The Stage Suite has a foosball table. Then there's the field cabana, so close to the action that a football could seemingly hit you.

"Imagine being paid to cheerlead and then give them a drink too," Williams said. "You’re there, you’re pumping them up, you’re the main part of the party. If you’re not part of the party, the party won’t function."

As of Friday, on StubHub, the cheapest tickets were going for nearly $3,500 per seat. In the lower VIP section, three tickets ran a whopping $42,405.

Williams doesn't personally know anyone who bought a Super Bowl ticket.

Asked if he would have, he laughed.

"I would accept a ticket to see it."

Danaea Kelly, an Inglewood native, plans to arrive at the stadium by 4:30 a.m. on game day.

A concession worker, Kelly won't know where she'll be stationed until she clocks in. At other events, she's worked the cash register, restocked cups and grabbed drinks for customers to keep the lines moving.

Kelly catches glimpses of games while on break during the second quarter. But when it's halftime, she's back on her feet. When she gets home at the end of the day, her mom and dad, a sanitation clerk and a retired veteran, have Kelly recount what happened during her shift.

"With Super Bowl, it's definitely big," she said. "They cannot wait to hear all my crazy experiences."

The 21-year-old has worked at SoFi since October 2020, juggling weekend events and a weekday job in child care. She hopes to save enough money to buy a car and move out of her parents' Inglewood home.

That feels close at hand, she said, after the Unite Here Local 11 union — which represents more than 30,000 professional hospitality workers employed in hotels, airports and stadiums — reached a tentative agreement with SoFi management Thursday night on a union contract.

Union members, joined, labor leaders and elected officials gathered to celebrate.
Union members, labor leaders and elected officials celebrate a resolution commemorating Feb. 13, 2022, as "Kenny Washington Day" and Unite Here Local 11's union recognition at SoFi Stadium. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

On Friday morning, outside the union office in Inglewood, workers held signs that read "Black Jobs" and "Local Hiring." One woman wore a shirt that read "One job should be enough," and others wore Super Bowl LVI and Rams hats.

They were there to celebrate union recognition.

"Stadium jobs at SoFi are a model of how the tourism industry can and must lift up the economy," said Kurt Petersen, co-president of the union, which has around 3,000 SoFi workers in its bargaining unit. "Because when hospitality workers thrive, so does Los Angeles."

Through the contract, along with wage increases, workers would get free family health insurance, a pension and a free legal service plan.

Chris Smith, a leader in the union, said he is proud to work as a suite attendant at SoFi. Having a union job, he said, "would help me have a fair wage, pay my bills and enable me to buy a house someday."

"Not enough African American workers have opportunities to get good-paying jobs in Los Angeles," he said. "SoFi and the union that we have secured provides us opportunities that I and people like me are looking for — doing work we love, while making enough money to live and support our families."

Among the workers who turned out Friday to celebrate was Stephanie Moses, who started as a VIP suite attendant at SoFi in August.

"You want to be in a union, you want to be able to provide for your family," she said. "This is going to be a huge benefit for my family and generations to come."

The 51-year-old will be working inside the stadium on Sunday. She doesn't hesitate to say that she wouldn't have gotten in otherwise.

"It would be too expensive," she said. "And that's the truth."

While Williams is working, his family will be hosting their yearly Super Bowl party, which he normally cooks for. He'll miss being with his family, he said, but he'll "be there in spirit."

And how does his family feel about him working the Super Bowl?

"They're jealous," he said, cracking up laughing. "They're extremely jealous."

As game day neared, the bartender knew he'd face a packed day of work. First the pre-party, then the actual game and finally the after-party.

Inside the suite, he'll make sidecars, martinis and cosmopolitans and grab beers for attendees. But the star of the show, he predicted, will be tequila. Don Julio 1942, to be exact.

"It's shots when they score," Williams said. "They want the best of the best."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Canada's Éliot Grondin snags snowboard cross silver medal in photo finish

    Canada's Éliot Grondin is familiar with Austrian snowboard cross competitor Alessandro Haemmerle, having spent plenty of time together on the World Cup tour. The two were reacquainted on the Olympic stage on Thursday in Beijing, when Grondin was forced to settle for silver in a photo finish behind Haemmerle at the Genting Snow Park. Italy's Omar Visintin rounded out the podium with bronze. "Pretty unreal. I don't even realize it yet I think, just to be on the podium here at 20 years old," Grondi

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Erin Jackson favored to end US speedskating drought in China

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic team four years ago. Barely confident of staying upright after just four months on the ice, she was just happy to be in Pyeongchang. Now, she’s the favorite for speedskating gold in Beijing. “This time around I’m coming in swinging and I’ve got my sights set,” she said. The former inline and roller derby skater from balmy Ocala, Florida, has made huge strides since 2018, when she finished 24th in the 500 meters in South Korea

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Gary Trent Jr.’s father says son was sad and depressed playing in Portland

    Gary Trent Jr. is in a much better head space since joining the Toronto Raptors, his father said in a radio interview.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • After 4 long years, Canada's women's hockey team gets another crack at U.S. on Olympic ice

    There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h

  • Grotheer has big lead at midpoint of Olympic men's skeleton

    BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe