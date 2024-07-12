L’Equipe claim Inter 25m Akliouche offer rejected by Monaco

Inter made a €25m offer for AS Monaco creative midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, claim L’Equipe this evening, but it was rejected.

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with the France Under-23 team preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris.

According to the French paper, Inter made a verbal proposal of €25m excluding add-ons for the versatile player, who can work as a creative midfielder or on the right flank.

However, it was rejected, following in the footsteps of approaches from Crystal Palace, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Who is Akliouche?

It seems improbable, as he does not cover a role that Inter are believed to be looking to reinforce, as their only remaining target is a defender to replace injured Tajon Buchanan.

Monaco are determined to not only keep their youth product, but also extend his contract beyond the current June 2026 expiration date.

Akliouche has made 46 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing seven goals and four assists.