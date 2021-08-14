L.A. Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Denies Second Woman's Assault Accusations amid Ongoing Investigation

Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer is facing additional allegations of assault, which he denies.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, 30 — who is currently on an extended administrative leave by Major League Baseball (MLB) following allegations of sexual misconduct from a California woman — is also the subject of a temporary order of protection for an Ohio woman that he allegedly physically abused as well.

According to sealed court records and other documents obtained by the outlet, the woman, who has not been named, alleged that Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex back in 2017.

The athlete also allegedly sent her a text message saying he doesn't "feel like spending time in jail for killing someone," adding in another text, "And that's what would happen if I saw you again." The messages, the woman's lawyers said, made her obtain the order of protection.

A police report obtained by The Post says that the woman attempted to show authorities photographs of her injuries in 2017, but was instead arrested for underage drinking. The outlet obtained photos showing bruises on the woman's face, as well as blood in her eyes. Per The Post, the police report did not say whether or not the woman's allegations were looked into.

In a social media statement released on Saturday, Bauer broke his silence and accused the Post of making a "false narrative."

"Despite my representatives providing a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, statements, and background information showing the pattern of disturbing behavior by this woman and her attorneys, The Washington Post opted to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations," he wrote.

Bauer also said that the woman attempted to "extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims."

While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/VhDNQyM1cb — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) August 14, 2021

Bauer's lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, as well as agent Rachel Luba, also shared their own statement as well.

In it, the pair said that Bauer and the woman were in an "on-and-off" consensual relationship between 2016 and 2019 and that she continued to go after him, even filing a "bogus protection petition" while "demanding $3.4 million for her to 'remain silent.'"

In a statement to The Post, the pair also called the allegations of abuse "categorically false."

The latest ordeal with Bauer comes after it was revealed that he is under police investigation for an alleged assault that is said to have taken place in late June of this year.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that law enforcement officials were looking into an allegation of an assault made against Bauer from another woman.

The initial accuser obtained a protective order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, her attorney, Marc Garelick, said. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Garelick claimed the woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" as a result of the alleged assault.

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Bauer's agent denied the allegation against the athlete and claimed that the assault claim was derived from a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" that began in April.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," said Fetterolf. "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

A restraining order hearing is set for Monday, per USA Today.