Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Won’t Be Charged With Felony Domestic Violence, DA Says – Update

UPDATED, 6:02 PM: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said tonight that it won’t file felony domestic violence charges against former Los Angeles Dodgers star Julio Urías. The case, however, has been referred to the City Attorney’s Office for consideration of a possible misdemeanor prosecution.

The pitcher, who became a free agent after his one-year Dodgers contract expired at the end of the 2023 season, was arrested September 3 outside BMO Stadium after a pro soccer game on suspicion of domestic violence. Read details of the case below.

PREVIOUS UPDATE, September 4: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested late Sunday on felony domestic violence charges, according to published reports.

This marks the second time that Urías, who is 27, has been detained for violence arrest in the last four years, says ESPN. After his arrest, Urías was released on a $50,000 bond. He’s expected in court on Sept. 27.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the incident occurred earlier Sunday at the LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer game at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park. Urías was one of the invited celebrity guests at the game featuring Lionel Messi.

The Dodgers released the following statement via X, formerly known as Twitter.

We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2023

In 2019, Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and was ultimately suspended for 20 games under the MLB’s domestic violence policy, even though he was ultimately not charged after witnesses saw him push a woman to the ground in the Beverly Center parking lot.

ESPN reports that no MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the league’s domestic abuse policy since it went into effect in 2015. This is Urías last season under contract with the Dodgers; he’s becoming a free agent this winter.

