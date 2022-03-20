L.A. County sheriff's helicopter crashes in Azusa; passengers airlifted to hospital

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter has crash-landed in the Azusa-Glendora area with five passengers on board.

All five passengers have been rescued and are being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

Some of the passengers were seen walking into the hospital, though they appeared to be in pain, NBC4 reported.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Route 39 in the Azusa area. The circumstances that led to the incident are unclear.

The green Air Rescue 5 helicopter is now lying on its side in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam. Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The helicopter crew “saved thousands of lives over the years,” Villanueva said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.