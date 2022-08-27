L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, according to two sources with knowledge of the incident.

Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch, triggering a major law enforcement response, according to sources who weren't authorized to speak publicly. The Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported the deputy was found a short time later at his home nearby.

Lopez is a member of the department's elite Special Enforcement Bureau, which includes SWAT, sources told The Times.

Lopez was taken to a hospital for treatment due to a possible head injury and was released a short time later. He was arrested and then released with a citation for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, one of the sources told The Times. He has been relieved of duty.

The investigation began after the deputy's patrol SUV was found crashed in some bushes around 9:30 p.m., according to NBC4. The missing deputy was found at 10:20 p.m., Deputy Brenda Serna, a department spokesperson, said Friday night.

The Signal quoting an anonymous source said the deputy was on the way home from work. Another off-duty deputy came to the scene and drove him home, the paper reported. It's unclear whether that deputy will also face charges or discipline.

Serna on Friday night had refused to provide details about where the deputy was found, but said the officer was conscious and breathing. When contacted for comment Saturday morning, the department did not immediately provide additional information, saying it's working on a statement.

Lopez had a backup firearm with him at the time of the crash, a source told The Times. Another source told The Times that Lopez left his gun, phone and SWAT gear in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Times reporters James Queally and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.