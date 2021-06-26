L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 366 New Positive Cases
The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, as well as 366 new positive cases.
229 County residents are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. 25% of them are in the ICU.
While data showed that deaths from Covid remain low in the County, the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations are up slightly, in comparison to last week. On Saturday, June 19, Public Health reported just 255 new cases of Covid, with 219 hospitalized. In any case, case numbers and deaths announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
Today’s numbers bring L.A. County to a total of 24,474 deaths from the coronavirus, and 1,249,065 confirmed cases.
Test results have now been made available to nearly 7,000,000 people, with 17% of them testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.
Four of the people whose deaths were reported today were over the age of 80. One person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79; one was between the ages of 50 and 64, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49.
Today, Public Health continued to advocate for vaccination against Covid-19. “COVID-19 vaccines in L.A. County have helped keep numbers of COVID-19 cases low and has allowed us to safely participate in the summer activities our beautiful County has to offer,” said the Department’s Director, Barbara Ferrer. “As many people will be out taking advantage of our beautiful County, masking and distancing continue to be the best protection for those unvaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations remain available and I encourage those unvaccinated to get vaccinated.”
