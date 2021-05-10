L.A. County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 New Cases; Will Start Appointment-Free Vaccinations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 5 new deaths from COVID-19 and 248 new positive cases today.
The number of new cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend, said the LA Department of Public Health.
To date, the county tallied 23,999 total deaths and 1,235,651 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 0.5%, the lowest rate in a week.
COVID-19 Daily Update:
May 9, 2021
New Cases: 248 (1,235,651 to date)
New Deaths: 5 (23,999 to date)
Current Hospitalizations: 400 pic.twitter.com/1sg5hK72Fd
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 10, 2021
At the time of reporting, 400 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today appointments will no longer be needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any site run in the city starting Monday.
“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access and deliver doses directly to all Angelenos,” Garcetti said in a statement.
The move comes a week after the city stopped requiring appointments for some walk-up and mobile locations. Appointment-free options are now available a city drive-in sites like Dodger Stadium, though people can sign up ahead of time if wanted.
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available at various County-run and community sites without an appointment, to everyone 16 and older who is either living or working in the County. Several days ago, L.A. County dropped down into the yellow (or least restrictive) tier of California’s reopening blueprint.
On Saturday, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, acknowledged that “we continue to see declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” and asked the public to celebrate this Mother’s Day as safely as they can.
Public Health Reports 5 New Deaths and 248 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/5y8pynPjwS for more. pic.twitter.com/hDXPs518C4
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 9, 2021
