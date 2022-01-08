L.A. County Public Health Reports Big Daily Case Totals Drop, As UCLA Says It Will Extend Remote Learning Period

Bruce Haring
·2 min read

Saturday’s tally of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations by the Los Angeles Public Health Dept. had some relatively good news – we’re no longer setting new records for cases.

Following two days of record-setting new cases numbers, Saturday’s L.A. Public Health report indicated 34,448 new cases were discovered, down from Friday’s 43,712.

While that’s good news, there were 16 new deaths reported, down from a total of 28 on Friday. That brings the total deaths in L.A. County to 27,772 to date.

New hospitalizations were at 3,200 on Saturday, up from Friday’s 2,902, although that number may include people who came to the hospital for some other reason and were determined to be positive for Covid-19 while at the facility.

County public health officials had a different spin on the numbers, emphasizing a scarier picture. They touted the weekly totals of more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest since the pandemic began. Officials said hospitalizations doubled and cited a rise of more than 20% in positive test results.

While the overall counts are high, the trend downward is welcomed news, particularly as the Los Angeles Unified School District is gearing up for the reopening of public schools this Tuesday. New positives for students and staff tested this week showed an increase of infection rates that were up 13.5%, a10-fold increase from totals from before the winter break.

Most Los Angeles County school systems are on track to open on Tuesday. Montebello Unified, the county’s third-largest district, will delay reopening by one week.

At the collegiate level, UCLA on Friday became the latest California campus to postpone students’ return to in-person instruction. Remote instruction at UCLA will be extended through Jan. 28. There was initially a two-week delay planned, but many UC campuses are now kicking the can down the road, spooked by the rising case numbers.

USC has also gone to remote learning for its first week of instruction this week.

For businesses and other indoor activities in California, mask mandates and social distancing suggestions are in effect until at least Feb. 15.

