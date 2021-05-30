L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 7 New Deaths & 220 New Confirmed Cases
The L.A. County Department of Public Health released new data on Covid-19 on Saturday, reporting 7 new deaths and 220 new positive cases.
While data from the County showed that hospitalizations continue to decrease, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
More from Deadline
Moderna Scientists And Execs Warn That New Viral Variants Of Covid-19 Coming
Bob Costas, Longtime Former NBC Host, Says Tokyo Olympics Should Be Pushed To 2022
Major Movie Theater Chains Let Vaccinated Patrons Ditch Masks In Policy Shift
Today’s numbers bring L.A. County to a total of 24,338 deaths, and 1,243,712 confirmed cases.
At time of reporting, 273 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 18% of whom are in the ICU. Test results have now been made available to more than 6,750,000 people, with 17% of them testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.3%.
Three of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with two people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. One person who died was between 50 and 64 years of age, while another who passed was between the ages of 30 and 49.
Earlier this month, L.A. County entered the yellow (or least restrictive) tier of California’s reopening blueprint. Covid-19 vaccines are currently available to all anyone 12 and older, who is either living or working in the County. On June 15, L.A. County will join the state of California in going through a complete reopening.
Today, Public Health director Barbara Ferrer encouraged residents to celebrate Memorial Day safely. “We are all glad this Memorial Day will look so different from last Memorial Day – it’s such a relief for so many of us to be able to gather with family and friends again,” she said. “If you’re celebrating with someone elderly and they haven’t been vaccinated, celebrate safely outdoors with masks and distancing or virtually. I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet, to make time to get vaccinated. The vaccine provides the best protection and is keeping transmission in L.A. County low.”
Best of Deadline
Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
NFL 2021 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, UK Matchups & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.