L.A. County Public Health Confirms 58 More Deaths And 1,568 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday 58 more people died from coronavirus overnight and there were 1,568 new cases.

This brings L.A. County’s total since the outbreak began to 72,023 cases and 2,890 deaths.

These latest numbers come after health orders were relaxed again in the county, allowing businesses including museums, gyms, and zoos to reopen as soon as this weekend, provided they impose social distancing restrictions and require face coverings for employees and visitors.

“For the many people across our communities who are experiencing the sadness of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said in a statement. “If you are out this weekend visiting businesses that have reopened, please remember to follow all of the directives for protecting one another from the spread of COVID-19, including keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet whenever possible, wearing a cloth face covering when around others, and washing hands frequently.”

Earlier this week, county health officials noted that the rate of spread of COVID-19 was inching higher.

