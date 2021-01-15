L.A. County Is Looking At Further Closures If Covid-19 Numbers Surge Again, Says Mayor Eric Garcetti

Tom Tapp
·6 min read

“As of today, 1 in 3 people in Los Angeles County have been infected with the virus,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday.

The county estimates that one-third of the county’s 10 million residents have been infected with the virus at some point since the pandemic began. That equates to more than triple the number of infections that have been confirmed through testing in the county thus far.

More from Deadline

Given that, said the mayor, local officials were watching any spike in case numbers closely.

“The county Supervisors are…trying to figure out whether there should be further closures,” said Garcetti. “I think it’s the obvious categories: Whether schools stay open or not, indoor gyms, public youth leagues.”

“If there are further closures that are coming, that is the result of something like if we see another outbreak because of the spread of something like the UK variant.”

Likewise, said Garcetti, “If things continue to come down a little bit or come down even more quickly, maybe more closures aren’t necessary. But the moment it goes up like we saw in December at an any pace like that, absolutely. That is something we cannot sustain and most importantly our hospitals cannot and we would move into crisis mode there.”

Speaking of which, another 17,323 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in L.A. County Thursday. That’s an 18% increase in 24 hours, raising the overall number of lives lost to the virus to 975,299 and pushing the county closer to the 1 million milestone.

The death toll from COVID-19 continued a relentless climb in L.A., with about 1,700 fatalities from the virus confirmed over the past week alone. The past three days alone have seen close to 900 deaths in the region.

The County Department of Public Health announced another 287 deaths from the virus Thursday, lifting the overall number of fatalities during the pandemic to 13,234. Health officials noted earlier that about 170 people die in the county each day from all other causes combined.

Since last Thursday, the county has reported 1,689 new deaths — equating to an average of one death every six minutes.

Infections and deaths have been soaring in the county since November, fueled by public gatherings held in violation of health restrictions, workplace outbreaks and Thanksgiving holiday get-togethers. The effect of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings are beginning to be seen in infection numbers, with those cases expected to soon translate to more hospitalizations.

In the meantime, however, the number of people hospitalized in the county due to Covid has actually been decreasing.

County officials on Thursday reported a total of 7,906 people hospitalized in the county due to Covid-19, below the 8,000-plus patients reported most of last week. The number of patients in intensive-care unit beds also dropped, but not nearly as dramatically. There were 1,699 ICU patients being treated for Covid on Thursday. That does not include ICU demand from all other causes. The county has a total of about 2,500 licensed ICU beds.

The county Department of Health Services on Thursday reported a total of 570 available non-ICU hospital beds, and just 42 available adult ICU beds. Last week, on average, 80% of ICU patients in the county were being treated for Covid-19, along with 54% of non-ICU patients.

County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly on Wednesday urged people not to be fooled into complacency by the recent stabilization of hospital numbers.

“While the numbers have plateaued at this number just shy of 8000, they have leveled at a rate that is really not sustainable,” Ghaly said.

“This high plateau does not leave enough open beds to care for patients without Covid. And it does not still allow us to be prepared for an additional onslaught of patients that may present over the next couple of weeks in a potential post-holiday surge.”

Ghaly said the county’s hospitals have not yet begun to see the results of gatherings and virus transmission that likely occurred over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Even if the slight decline continues, we are nowhere near being in the clear in the L.A. County hospital system,” she said. “Hospitals cannot sustain the high level of beds that are occupied with Covid patients.”

She added, “For there to be any meaningful relief for health care providers, we need a swift and significant decline in hospitalizations for a period of one to two months. Please do not let this current number of daily hospitalizations feel normal to you just because it’s plateaued.”

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned that the county could also soon see spiking infection numbers thanks to a highly contagious new variant of the virus first discovered in the United Kingdom.

That variant has not been officially identified yet in Los Angeles County. But Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has warned the variant is likely already here and simply hasn’t been detected in the relatively limited number of tests conducted in search of the new strain.

“According to the latest available science, the UK variant doesn’t make people sicker, but it is more transmissible, meaning it can spread more easily,” Ferrer said Wednesday. “Current projections by the experts predict that if left unchecked, this variant could dominate locally by March.”

With the variant’s ability to rapidly pass from person to person, it could quickly drive up infection numbers, inevitably leading to more hospitalizations and ultimately more deaths, Ferrer said. She said people need to continue taking all necessary precautions, while not ruling out the need for
stricter regulations to control the spread.

“We should be prepared to do more if cases remain high,” she said.

“The work ahead requires us to take every action necessary to reduce transmission.”

According to estimates released Wednesday by the county Department of Health Services, the COVID-19 transmission rate — the number of people a Covid patient infects with the virus — is hovering at about 0.97. Any time the rate is at 1 or higher, cases are anticipated to increase.

The county’s modeling also estimates that roughly 1 in every 115 residents who are not hospitalized or in quarantine are infected with the virus and capable of spreading it to others.

Ferrer noted that average daily new cases in the county have risen by 1,092% since November, average daily deaths are up 1,133% and hospitalizations are up 875%.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Jared Goff will start for Rams vs. Packers, John Wolford ruled out

    Jared Goff's thumb is healed enough to start, but no one knows how it will react to the frigid temperatures of Green Bay.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

    Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • U.S. Figure Skating reaches $1.45 million settlement with former skater in sexual abuse case

    Former coach Richard Callaghan allegedly sexually abused Adam Schmidt while he was a teenager.

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Theo Epstein has a new job — in the MLB commissioner's office

    Theo Epstein will join the commissioner's office as a consultant regarding on-field matters

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Milton sparks 76ers past undermanned Heat 125-108

    PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Consider, the 76ers led 73-58 at the break — with only nine combined points from All-Stars Joel Embiid and Simmons. Embiid has emerged early as one of the top players in the NBA, and a 45-point, 16-rebound game Tuesday against the Heat was one of his best. He had only nine points on Thursday, but was barely needed. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points and Gabe Vincent had 21. Simmons had a triple-double a day after he was dangled as trade bait to Houston in a potential deal for James Harden. Harden landed in Brooklyn in a trade that not only made the Nets the new favourites to win the Eastern Conference, it could ruffle the relationship between Simmons and the franchise that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. Coach Doc Rivers talked it out with Simmons after trade rumours swirled earlier this season. Rivers and Simmons had a brief chat at shootaround, leaving the new Sixers coach to say everything was fine. “I’m not going to go inside of Ben’s mind. Ben was good,” Rivers said. “He was great at shootaround. That’s all you can hope for.” The Sixers rolled early with the best record in the NBA until COVID issues sent them on a three-game losing streak -- including a loss last week when they had just seven players against Denver -- but have returned to form as more players returned to the active roster. Milton and Matisse Thybulle returned off the bench and Harris, who had 18 points, was back in the starting lineup. Only starting guard Seth Curry, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, remained sidelined against the Heat. The combination is good enough for Rivers. “I said it before, I like our team,” he said. “I like today after the trade that we are the same team.” Milton sank all three 3s and scored 19 points in the half and Maxey, a first-round pick out of Kentucky, continues to shine with his enthusiasm and floaters that made him an instant fan favourite. Sixers fans on social media were seemingly more outraged when Maxey, who scored 15 points, was rumoured as part of a Harden deal more than how they felt about Simmons possibly leaving town. “As long as I’m here, I’m going to try to make Ben a better player,” Rivers said. “And to me, that is the most important part of our relationship.” EMBIID AND SIMMONS Embiid had a brief scare when he went up for a basket and slammed his head on the court when he was fouled by Chris Silva. Embiid came up holding the back of his head after the non-shooting foul. Sixers were yelling “He shot the ball! He shot it!” at the refs, to no avail. No worries, the Sixers kept possession and Maxey connected on an alley-oop to Simmons for a 61-47 lead. TIP-INS Heat: F/C Meyers Leonard sat out with a strained left shoulder. 76ers: F Mike Scott left in the first half with a sore right knee. ... Milton was 11 of 15 from the floor with seven assists. HE SAID IT “This is who we are and we have to develop those competitive habits.” — Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, on his undermanned team. UP NEXT Heat: Return home for a Saturday game against Detroit. 76ers: Play Saturday at Memphis. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Kareem Hunt’s return to Kansas City isn’t a revenge game. It’s actually a football tragedy.

    “Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaq react to James Harden's trade to the Nets during 'NBA on TNT'

    "KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers."

  • Report: Adrian Peterson ordered to pay $8.3 million after defaulting on loan

    Peterson reportedly had no one representing him in court.

  • Mad Bets: Is there any value on the Nets to win it all?

    Jared Quay & Matt Gothard break down the Brooklyn Nets' odds to win the NBA Title with the addition of James Harden.

  • Even Bear Bryant's grandson thinks Nick Saban is Alabama's GOAT at this point

    Who's going to argue with seven national championships?

  • James Harden's new Houston restaurant is getting horrendous reviews after Nets trade

    James Harden's restaurant isn't even open yet, and Houston fans are trashing the place on Google.