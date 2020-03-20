L.A. County Issues “Safer At Home” Order To Encourage Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles County has issued a new order to help stem the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a late afternoon press conference, officials announced the “Safer at Home” public order as a way to increase social distancing in the county.

“We know that social distancing does not mean restriction from going outside and does not mean isolation,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Congress for $1 billion in federal funds to support the state’s medical response to the coronavirus pandemic. The state projects that 25.5 million people in California, more than half of the state’s population, will be infected with the virus over the next eight weeks. In a letter to President Trump, Newsom also requested the deployment of the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

In a separate letter to U.S. Senate and House leaders, Newsom said the financial aid is critical to the state’s ability to procure ventilators and other medical supplies, activate state-run hospitals, deploy mobile hospitals and meet other healthcare needs.

Earlier Thursday, L.A. County public health officials announced a second person had died in the county. The person lived in a “small community” near Pasadena, was between 30 and 50 years old and had an unspecified underlying health condition.

Eight counties in the San Francisco Bay area are under shelter-in-place orders, along with San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno and Yolo counties.

