L.A. County Coronavirus Update: New Goal Is To Open Up Much More Broadly By July 4

At the L.A. County Supervisors meeting today, officials announced the goal of opening Los Angeles County much more broadly by July 4.

The mission is to safely reopen retail businesses, restaurants, and malls. But getting there will be slow going.

“That’s a goal, but we have to get there” Supervisor Hilda Solis said during the news conference about the July 4 reopening date. “And we have to do it by measurement, we have to do it with scientific evidence and data and making sure that everybody’s adhering to the public health order. And I can tell you, as one supervisor, I have a great deal of concern that some people aren’t listening to that message.”

“We have to do a lot of things right so we can actually get to that date,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “I think the reality is that we are going to really aim together to get there as quickly as possible, but we’re going to pay attention to the data and science.”

