L.A. County Coronavirus Update: County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer Apologizes For Controversial Remarks, “Confusion”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer started her daily COVID news conference on Wednesday by apologizing — for a second time — for remarks she made on Tuesday that caused a public furor.

She apologized “for the confusion I created yesterday when I indicated that we needed to continue with the health officer orders through the next few months. I had no intention of messaging that we weren’t changing our order to reflect our recovery journey.”

The director then announced two additional categories of businesses that can reopen, both of which L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned on CNN yesterday. All retailers may now provide curbside pickup, with the exception of those inside an indoor mall. Supply chain businesses that support those retailers may also reopen.

Ferrer’s controversial remarks yesterday came at a meeting of the county’s Board of Supervisors.

“I do think recovery will be months-long,” said Ferrer on Tuesday, “based on the tools we have at hand today.”

Stressing that “with all certainly,” the stay-at home order set to expire at the end of this week will be expanded all the way to August, Ferrer added that “our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months.”

Chaos ensued. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared on CNN not once, but twice yesterday to walk back Ferrer’s remarks. Ferrer herself then issued a statement doing the same.

When asked Wednesday what the next few months would look like, Ferrer was non-committal, saying the data would dictate her department’s actions.

She ventured that, in order to really reopen, L.A. County needs three things: “Physical distancing…infection control…containment.” Ferrer said more stringent restrictions would pertain “until we have all three of the possibilities or even one or two of them.”

“This will be a slow journey…Everywhere we go, we will be taking protections. This is because COVID-19, as a virus, is still highly contagious.”

“As much as possible, when you can, you ought to stay home,” said Ferrer.

