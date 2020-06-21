L.A. County Coronavirus Cases Continue To Spike, As World Health Org Reports Largest Single-Day Increase

Click here to read the full article.

The Los Angeles County Public Health said Sunday that 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,784 new cases of confirmed infection have been added to its already grim totals.

Overall in Los Angeles County. 83,397 positive cases have been recorded across all areas of LA County, causing a total of 3,120 deaths.

Public health officials reported 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 related deaths Saturday, marking the third-highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

Officials attributed the high numbers in part to delays in lab reporting.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to spike in several states in the US and throughout the world.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, claiming more than 183,000 new cases have been confirmed in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases, and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India.

The rise can be attributed to more widespread testing, but can also mean broader infection rates as more businesses open up.

Overall, the WHO reported 8,708,008 cases, with 461,715 deaths worldwide.

@lapublichealth Announces 11 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 1,784 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. 83,397 positive cases across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,120 deaths. View: https://t.co/5xVWkHM7Yv pic.twitter.com/Tfh56VPiMM — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 21, 2020





