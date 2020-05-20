L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 890,000 Entertainment Industry Employees Are Now Out Of A Job

Click here to read the full article.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger delivered eye-opening details from yesterday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force.

The Task Force serves to develop actionable recommendations for the County to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment. Among the 13 sectors represented are small businesses, infrastructure, education, arts and culture and the entertainment industry.

“Yesterday’s meeting,” said Supervisor Barger, “provided an opportunity to for the sector leaders to share about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and employees.”

Barger called the results “sobering.” Yesterday, after the meeting, she called for “health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by the Fourth of July.” One can now see why.

“890,000 film and entertainment employees are not working,” said the supervisor, before noting the trickle down effect of those job losses to smaller supporting businesses makes the impact of far greater.

On March 17, Deadline reported that IATSE estimated 120,000 of its members had lost their jobs.

Entertainment is not the only hard-hit sector.

“80 percent of jobs” in the restaurant industry have reportedly been lost, she said.

“Prolonged closure means that many small businesses may not be able to reopen, and will cause permanent jobs losses for millions throughout this county.”

Barger tweeted yesterday about the meeting.

Today, the Economic Resiliency Task Force met for our second meeting and I set a goal to reopen L.A. County by July 4. Read more about our collaboration with sector leaders to revitalize businesses and get employees back to work: https://t.co/5p1wolwcIO pic.twitter.com/PIViqyQrku — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) May 19, 2020





“Many of the experts the County has assembled for this Task Force have been working hard to develop safe and efficient plans to revitalize their sectors as early as next month,” Supervisor Barger said on Tuesday. “I remain focused on working with industry leaders and health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by the Fourth of July.”

The sector leaders aim to finalize plans to reopen by the end of June, revealed Barger.

“I am looking forward to a safe and stable recovery,” she said.

