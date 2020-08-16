L.A. County Coronavirus Report: 9 New Deaths, 1,192 Additional Cases – Update

UPDATE: Following up on Saturday’s COVID-19 report, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 9 new deaths and 1,192 new cases. The decrease in new cases and deaths is a reflection of the reporting lag over the weekend.

With the new numbers, Public Health has tallied a total of 221,950 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 5,254 deaths. Of the 9 deaths, four people were over the age of 80 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Six people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Public Health is expected to receive a backlog of cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

There are 1,357 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to steadily decline. This number was up to 2,200 in the middle of July. Testing results are available for nearly 2,078,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

On August 14, Governor Gavin Newsom reported 7,934 new coronavirus infections, which was significantly lower than the 11,645 reported on August 12, which included 6,212 backlogged cases. That said, the real daily total was about 5,300. Newsom also announced that 4,429 of Friday’s cases were from the previously-reported data backlog. That means, he said, if you subtract that backlog number from the total of 7,934, the new cases in the state were actually only 3,505 on Friday. That’s the lowest number of daily new cases the state has reported since June 16.

PREVIOUS: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest update details yet another rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Saturday’s L.A. county numbers confirms 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths caused by the infectious disease.

While the newest set of coronavirus statistics reflect information from state’s electronic lab report systems stem, L.A. Public Health says that it still anticipates more numbers from a backlog of reports within the coming days.

Saturday’s numbers are lower than all those reported on Friday. Prior to today’s update, the county saw 2,642 new cases and 45 new deaths. The latest update features a dip in hospitalizations, bringing the total amount of current hospitalized patients to just below 1,400 with Saturday’s 1,393 hospitalizations number.

Of the 35 newly confirmed deaths, the 50 to 64 year-old age range makes up the majority accounting for 11 of the new fatalities.

Saturday’s update comes a few days after California became the first state to report 600,000 coronavirus cases. Despite the grim milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state has seen the number of new cases plummet as it reached a seven-week low for daily new cases.

As of today, Los Angeles County has a total of 220,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,245 related deaths. California brings in 614,616 total cases and 11,159 deaths overall.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

August 15, 2020

New Cases: 2,103 (220,762 to date)

New Deaths: 35 (5,245 to date)

