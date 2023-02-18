L.A. Council President Paul Krekorian won't join the crowded race to replace Schiff

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, shown in November, has decided not to run for Congress. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian announced Saturday that he will stay out of the hotly competitive race to replace U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), focusing instead on homelessness and reforms at City Hall.

Krekorian, who is Armenian American, said in a statement that Schiff's district — which stretches from the Angeles National Forest south to Echo Park and west to West Hollywood — is "the most important congressional district in the country to the Armenian American community."

"And as a leader in that community, my voice would be especially significant in Washington right now," he said. "But circumstances have presented me with the responsibility of a lifetime in serving as president of the Los Angeles City Council during a time of extraordinary challenges."

Schiff is running in next year's election to replace U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Over the past few weeks, Krekorian had been weighing whether to enter the race to replace him, which features such candidates as state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), former City Atty. Mike Feuer and L.A. school board member Nick Melvoin.

Krekorian, a resident of Toluca Lake, said he would continue to work with Mayor Karen Bass and his colleagues on homelessness, climate change and strategies for restoring confidence in city government — including a ballot measure to turn over the once-a-decade work of redistricting to an independent body.

"I intend to lead these reforms through to a successful conclusion," he said.

A decision by Krekorian to enter the congressional race would have reverberated throughout City Hall, triggering a new round of jockeying for the council's top leadership post. Krekorian took over as president in October amid the fallout from last year's audio leak scandal, which spurred the resignation of former Council President Nury Martinez, and received praise for steering the council through the turbulent period that followed.

Under Krekorian's leadership, the council carried out its work amid loud and frequent disruptions from protesters, who demanded the council halt its meetings until Councilmember Kevin de León has stepped down. The council significantly expanded the amount of time allotted for public comment and allowed for testimony in person and by phone.

Things have been less turbulent in recent weeks, even after De León returned to the chamber. On Wednesday, De León spoke multiple times on such issues as redistricting and homelessness, even after receiving a dressing down from one of his colleagues.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.