L.A. Coronavirus Update: Officials Confirm Upwards 4,500 New COVID-19 Cases; Transmission & Hospitalization Rates Remain High Going Into Thanksgiving Week

Coronavirus seems to show no signs of slowing down as officials confirm 4,522 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The latest count from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health also shows a total of 34 new deaths, confirming officials’ predictions of a higher daily death count as the winter months roll in.

Over the last four days, officials have reported a total of 17,769 COVID-19 cases. There are currently 1,391 patients currently hospitalized for the infectious disease, with 26% of the infected receiving care in the ICU.

While it may be tempting for Angelenos, after months isolated from family and friends, to travel to other households during the Thanksgiving holiday, L.A. County officials encourage county residents to stay put and celebrate on their own.

“COVID-19 can unintentionally spread to other people unless we all practice the simple safety precautions that prevents transmission,” officials said in a statement. “Virus transmission can be significantly reduced if we all keep distance from others who we don’t live with, always wear a face covering properly over our nose and mouth, and wash our hands frequently.”

The latest, grim update also comes on the first day of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state-wide mandatory curfew. On Thursday the California governor announced that non-essential traveling, work and gatherings stop between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. for counties in the restrictive purple tier, including Los Angeles County. The order is set to last until December 21.

To date Los Angeles County officials have reported a total of 361,869 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,429 deaths.

Read the full update below.

Public Health Reports 34 New Deaths and 4,522 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County –

New COVID-19 Cases Remain High and Daily Hospitalizations Continue to Increase. View https://t.co/zoTxAT5rdK pic.twitter.com/GjNau75f3N — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 22, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update:

November 21, 2020

New Cases: 4,522 (361,869 to date)

New Deaths: 34 (7,429 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,391 pic.twitter.com/qFFEXlTtFi — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 22, 2020

