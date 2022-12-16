L.A.-area Starbucks workers join nationwide strike of unionized workers

Grace Toohey
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - - Norma Torres, from left, and Griselda Mendoz center, joined dozens of fast-food cooks and cashiers in Los Angeles and Orange counties in support of a statewide strike to demand that McDonald's, Starbucks and other chains drop their referendum seeking to overturn AB 257 outside a Starbucks at 3241 N. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles November 15, 2022. AB 257 is the FAST Recovery Act, a groundbreaking law empowering California's 550,000 workers with a voice on the job, determining their working conditions and pay. More than half a million fast-food workers from across California have the power to raise standards in terms of wages, freedom from discrimination and harassment, and other issues. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
People protest outside a Starbucks on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Four Los Angeles-area Starbucks stores closed Friday morning as employees took to the picket line, joining a nationwide strike of unionized baristas and other staff members demanding better treatment from its corporate leaders.

The strike is the second by Starbucks employees in recent weeks over concerns that the Seattle-based chain has unfairly retaliated against unionized workers and failed to bargain in good faith to reach first-time contracts. Starbucks did not immediately respond to these concerns.

"We're on strike right now ... demanding it stop closing union stores, they reopen the stores they have closed, and [stop] their union-busting campaign against us," said Tyler Keeling, a union organizer at the Lakewood Starbucks on Candlewood Street. Strikers plan to remain on the picket line through Sunday, forcing the four stores to remain closed.

The other closed stores were at 3390 E. 7th St. in Long Beach and, in Los Angeles, at 138 S. Central Ave. and 3241 Figueroa St.

The stores are among 270 Starbucks across the nation that have unionized in the last year — part of a wave of labor movement that has swept the nation, including striking University of California academic workers and organizing Amazon warehouses. The Workers United guild, which represents Starbucks workers, said about 100 stores across the U.S. were on strike beginning Friday.

"Every step we take is inspiring more workers to take power back to themselves and to create change in the workplace," Keeling said. "We don't have to sit down and accept these horrible working conditions; we can make a change."

Starbucks, citing safety concerns, recently announced the permanent closure of the first Seattle location that unionized, but union leaders noted the closure came on the first anniversary of the first Starbucks winning a union election. United Workers said it was part of an "anti-union campaign" by the company.

The chain closed a number of Starbucks this summer, also citing safety reasons, including six in L.A. None of the locations in Los Angeles had been unionized, but union leaders at the time still viewed the move as a "response to the growing union movement spreading across the country.”

The relationship between Starbucks — which opposes unionization — and its unionized employees has become increasingly contentious over the last year, with Workers United leaders asking a federal court to intervene four times in matters of unfair labor practices, such as firing union leaders or withholding pay hikes.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has asked the national labor board for a temporary suspension of all U.S. union elections, citing allegations that regional officials improperly coordinated with union organizers.

In a pre-strike statement in October, Starbucks officials said: "Our focus continues to be on co-creating the future of Starbucks side-by-side with our partners throughout the country, and for stores with union representation, our commitment is to progress the single-store collective bargaining process. ... There will continue to be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.