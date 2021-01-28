L’amour est dans le pré: Un fermier de Mirabel à la recherche sa tendre moitié

Un jeune producteur laitier du secteur de Saint-Augustin, à Mirabel, participe à la neuvième saison de L’amour est dans le pré, qui est entrée en onde depuis le 14 janvier dernier, sur la chaîne québécoise Noovo. Les férus de cette populaire émission pourront faire la connaissance de Martin, ce jeudi, 20 h.

Le jeune homme de 25 ans opère une ferme laitière comptant 70 vaches, en plus d’élever des poules pondeuses, des poulets et des cochons. En entretien téléphonique, il admet être passionné par son travail depuis tout jeune.

«J’ai été initié par mes parents, de résumer le travaillant de 6e génération, très fier d’avoir hérité d’une entreprise familiale. Lorsque j’étais enfant, je passais très souvent par la ferme, avant et après l’école. Une fois en congé, nul besoin de me chercher… j’étais à la ferme! Je me disais que, lorsque je serai grand, je deviendrais fermier comme mon père avant moi!»

Martin est propriétaire de sa propre maison et vit seul, mais aimerait partager sa vie avec une femme qui ferait équipe avec lui, sur la ferme. Son but est simple; fonder une famille. «Je me décris comme quelqu’un d’actif et positif, qui a beaucoup de joie de vivre, peu importe les obstacles qui se dressent», d’ajouter Martin.

«Je souhaite accueillir, dans ma vie, une femme travaillante, pour qui c’est important d’avoir des projets, du plaisir. Je souhaite une relation en simplicité et en sincérité. Une femme compréhensive et tout aussi passionnée et positive, qui aime rire. L’humour fait partie intégrante de ma vie!»

Le tournage et l’émission

Martin avoue ne pas être un amateur d’émissions télévisées, mais adore tout de même le concept de L’amour est dans le pré. Pour lui, il s’agit bien d’une occasion sérieuse de rencontrer la personne idéale. «Oui, j’aime bien le concept de cette émission, malgré le fait que je n’écoute presque jamais la télévision. C’est ma sœur qui m’a inscrit, en fait. Elle m’a téléphoné afin de me poser des questions, puisqu’elle remplissait le formulaire. J’étais assez surpris!»

Il avoue que le tournage et la présence d’une équipe et de caméras n’ont pas provoqué de malaise. «J’avais des attentes au début, mais, au final, ce fut une expérience différente, très plaisante. Ce que les gens verront, c’est moi, c’est ce que je suis vraiment. Je n’ai pas ressenti de pression en ce sens.»

Le jeune homme de Mirabel a donc fait une première sélection de dix candidates et, après avoir reçu les photos, en a retenu cinq: Audrey, Émilie, Chloé, Isabelle et Lydia. Il a donc choisi d’entrer dans l’aventure, puisqu’il observe que des unions durables et saines s’y forment.

Maintenant animée par Katherine Levac, l’émission L’amour est dans le pré est diffusée le jeudi, à 20 h, sur Noovo. Comme mentionné, il sera possible de faire la connaissance du sympathique Martin dès l’épisode dévoilé cette semaine.

Nicolas Parent, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Éveil

