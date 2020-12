L’Alberta peine à contrôler la COVID-19

CBC

It appears the Vancouver Canucks have fired their longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates. On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Sun reported that Mark Donnelly had agreed to perform at a Saturday event in Vancouver protesting COVID-19 restrictions. Not long after, hockey team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted at the newspaper to request a change in the headline from "Canucks anthem singer" to "former Canucks anthem singer." A Canucks spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to CBC, writing, "You are safe to say his days are over." Donnelly is a fixture at home games for the Canucks, but his political views have also attracted controversy in the past. In 2012, he sang the national anthem for an anti-abortion caravan as it passed through Vancouver.