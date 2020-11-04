L’Oréal’s Hyper-Real Makeup Filters Are Transforming Zoom Calls

From floating eyeliner and two-tone lips, to strategically placed gems, pearls and sequins, the trend for statement makeup shows no sign of slowing down. Sparked by television series Euphoria, TikTok beauty tutorials and revolutionary Instagram makeup artists such as Katie Jane Hughes, Honey and Salwa Rahman, big, bold makeup is everywhere right now, and it’s inspiring us to channel our creativity even in lockdown.

For those who aren’t a dab hand with liner or lash glue, though, there are filters. Head to Instagram or Snapchat, and you can experiment with a new look in seconds, adorning eyes, lips and cheeks with digital makeup to elevate your selfies or live streams. And, if like us, you can’t seem to get enough of those fun filters, it might be time to step up your game. Enter: Signature Faces.

The 10 new filters have been developed in collaboration with VIRTUE, VICE’s creative agency and dreamed up by L’Oréal Paris global makeup artist, Val Garland, (who you might know from BBC’s popular makeover show, Glow Up), alongside a team of talented 3D artists. There are a handful of digital looks to experiment with: Volumizing Capsules (3D speckles of chrome, pearl and glitter, which embellish lids and lashes), Plump Shot (a wash of lustrous gloss on lids and lips) and our favourite, Fire Match (smoky sunset-inspired eyeshadow with matching matte lipstick and hazy blush to boot).

Available on Snapchat, Instagram, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts with an exclusive beauty look on Google Duo, the filters work on video calls (arguably making socially distanced catchups more fun), live streams and on your social feed. The best part is that each look is hyper-real, making rushing to do your makeup before digitally linking up with friends, colleagues or family members a thing of the past.

Signature Faces is free and using each filter is super easy. On Instagram, you can find them via L’Oréal Paris’ profile. Simply tap the screen and fit the filter to your face before snapping a picture or recording. On desktop platforms, you can find each filter on Snap Camera. Once you download that to your laptop, you can use them during video calls on Google Hangouts, Google Duo, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

