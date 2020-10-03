L.A. Affairs: Dating in L.A. means taming my fat-shaming demon

I am stuck on the 101 Freeway and trying to text the word “Traffic” to my date.

The guy I’m on my way to meet for dinner might not know I identify as fat. He has long, thick, beautiful silver hair and a well-groomed beard. My friends and I call him Hot Gandalf. He’s maybe seen only a few of my selfies and one full-body shot in which I happen to be angled so I appear smaller than I am. Based on my Instagram, he may think I’m just a floating head with really good makeup skills.

***

Many people think a fat person is a slob. Especially in L.A. That we’re sweaty, that we eat only fried things out of buckets, that we are lazy, sloppy, disgusting and have no self-control. I’m none of these things. In fact, before the pandemic, I belong to two gyms (one near work and one near home because of — why else? — traffic).

But when you’re the largest of the “straight sizes” and smallest of the “plus sizes,” it’s easy to think you don’t have a place to fit in. What's more, this in-between, no-man's-land is supposedly the average size of American females.

But let’s face it, most men in L.A. aren’t looking for “a little extra.”

I’ve not brought up being “a little extra” to Hot Gandalf in our text messages because I don’t want it to be a thing. All the dating advice I’ve ever heard says that you can’t appear insecure, so I’m going to do my best when I walk into this restaurant for our first date to make it look like I believe that “thick thighs save lives,” even though I don’t.

I grew up skinny in a suburb of L.A. — a competitive dancer with proper ballet training. I had a doozy of a ballet instructor who would slap candy out of my hands and harp on my weight. When my non-dancer friends would go to McDonald’s for lunch, I would eat a boiled egg and half a grapefruit I brought from home. If I could get down to a size 2, my dance instructor would stop bullying me.

The boyfriend I had when I was 20 told me I shouldn’t switch my major from dance because dance was “what pretty girls do.” I had met him in his art class; I was posing, lying on a couch so he could draw me, much like that scene in “Titanic.” That was back when I thought I had this strong sense of self-confidence, which I now think was strong only because I was trying so hard to hide that I had painfully low self-esteem — thanks to a certain dance teacher.

I moved on from ballet to auditioning for music videos. My agent would call to tell me about the latest singer looking for dancers: "Dress 'body-conscious,' please.” That usually meant the shortest shorts I could find with some knee-high boots. They’d line us all up by height and ethnicity, and then make cuts before most of us did one dance move.

This started to make me think: Could I rely on just pretty? Or was there more to me?

I didn’t think I was smart or good at anything else. It was like an invisible demon followed me around, pointing out my weight and imperfections whenever possible. The demon was always waiting to chime in about the things "pretty girls" did and didn’t do.

After every dance audition that I didn’t get, that demon would tap me on my shoulder and tell me it was because I didn’t have rock-hard abs. When I applied at Abercrombie & Fitch, where I wore the largest size offered, my demon laughed when I didn’t get the job, taunting me: “They probably thought you were too fat.”

It had been pounded into my head: Skinny and pretty were things society and men and people and Los Angeles loved. And that was all I had, right? And if I was self-conscious at 100 pounds, you can imagine how I felt at 140, and 180.

I've tried so hard to accept the new curves and bumps and stretch marks that have come just from living life. I have tried to come to terms with needing a bigger bra and the next size up in pants. I tried to look at others who identified as fat, especially the ones who seemed to love their bodies, hoping somehow their confidence would rub off on me through my phone screen. There’s a whole slew of #bodypositivity influencers who post amazing photos of themselves partially nude, celebrating their big and self-proclaimed weird and imperfect bodies with back rolls and belly fat. I wanted to be part of this #bodiposi movement that promotes that all people deserve to have a positive body image.

