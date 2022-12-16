Kyrou scores shootout winner as Blues top Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to win their second in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday.

Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in regulation for the Blues (14-15-1), who had lost six of their previous eight.

Jordan Binnington shutout Edmonton in the shootout and made 24 saves in regulation and overtime.

Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto responded with goals for the Oilers (17-13-1), who have lost two of their last three.

Stuart Skinner made one stop after giving up a goal to Kyrou in the shootout, and made 29 saves between regulation and overtime.

Edmonton got off to a quick start thanks to a rare gaffe by the Blues, who were assessed an early penalty for starting an incorrect lineup.

The Oilers scored on the ensuing power play just 63 seconds into the first period as Hyman whirled around the net and slid a backhand shot under Binnington.

It was Hyman’s 14th of the season and fifth in three games.

The Blues evened the game 6:47 into the frame after Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse coughed up the puck and Kyrou blasted a shot into the top corner from the high slot for his 11th of the campaign.

Edmonton regained the lead with another power-play marker 4:32 into the second period. McDavid went the length of the ice, dancing around a couple of defenders before making a perfectly-placed wrist shot to the corner.

His 27th of the year extended his point streak to 11 games.

The Oilers made it a two-goal contest 10:36 into the third, when Tyson Barrie floated a long shot on net that was tipped home by Yamamoto for his 100th career NHL point.

The lead only lasted 49 seconds, however, as the Blues responded when Ivan Barbashev finessed a pass through to Thomas and he beat Skinner for his seventh.

Tarasenko tied the game up with a short-handed goal as 19.1 seconds remained in regulation. Another Nurse giveaway led to the puck popping loose to Tarasenko, sending the game to overtime.

Story continues

It appeared as though Leon Draisaitl had scored on his own rebound 2:22 into overtime, but it was ruled that McDavid brought the puck in offside upon video review.

NOTES

The Oilers league-leading power play went 2-of-5 on Thursday after coming into the game with 11 goals in 24 opportunities in their previous seven. … St. Louis is the only team in the NHL that McDavid hasn’t averaged at least a point per game against in his career, with 18 points in 21 encounters. … The Blues came to Edmonton having allowed four-plus goals in 16 of its 29 games. … Out with injuries for St. Louis were Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder). Forward Pavel Buchnevich returned after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Fellow Blues forward Logan Brown was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League for conditioning on Thursday following missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury. … Out for the Oilers were Evander Kane (wrist), Warren Foegele (undisclosed) and Ryan McLeod (undisclosed).

UP NEXT

The Blues remain in Alberta to play the second of a season-high five-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers play the second of a brief two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press