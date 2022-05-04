Kyrie Irving wondered whether he was going to be traded or released

“There was nothing to lose, you know?” Irving said of his return. “It was only the journey to enjoy at that point, because I was sitting at home and — I don’t even want to say sitting at home, I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way.”

Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Ja is like this ridiculous blend of peak Wall and peak Kyrie that melts my mind. – 12:23 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

A very loud Kyrie Irving chant recycled to be directed at Grayson Allen – 9:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving never felt fully back during #Nets season filled with uncertainty nypost.com/2022/05/03/net… via @nypostsports – 7:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kevin Durant refuses to blame Kyrie Irving for not getting vaccinated: ‘I get that people want me to feel a way’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/kev… – 3:40 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Hard not to feel a little bad for Harden. He needs a title and he’s basically lost an All-NBA team to injury late in the last few years for series he could’ve won. CP3, Embiid, Kyrie, Aldridge (retired last year before playoffs), etc. – 9:45 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Kyrie showing up on the Jumbotron during a Round 1 highlight reel generated louder boos than the Bucks did when they walked onto the court. – 1:03 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Curious to hear from Nets fans… do you want Brooklyn to re-sign Kyrie Irving? – 12:53 PM

More on this storyline

One big problem for the Nets: There likely aren’t a lot of Kyrie suitors, if any. Few teams wanted him way back in 2017 when he hit the trade block, and his value has plummeted since. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in October that the Nets would listen to offers for Irving. I’m told there were crickets. -via The Ringer / April 27, 2022

Nick Friedell: Kyrie Irving on getting booed in Boston: “I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my career coming in here. So it’s like the scorned girlfriend — wants an explantation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like, “It’s fun while it lasted.”” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 6, 2022