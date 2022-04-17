Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance: ‘I know that I made the right decision for me’

Irving’s response came after he was asked what his message would be to people who have followed his story — specifically those who acknowledge that he had every right to take the stance he took but say his choice put the team in a much less advantageous position, especially as the playoffs begin. The Nets come into their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Boston Celtics as the seventh seed following a regular season in which Irving’s vaccination status hung over the organization. “I can’t address everybody, but as we move forward in time I know that I made the right decision for me,” Irving said.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN

“It’s a great feeling when you know during uncomfortable times you can really lean in on different individuals despite their role in different sectors or different places in our organization or things that they stand for,” Irving said. “And some people stood by me in public, some people stood by me in private and I’m OK with both. Some people disagree with me in public, some people disagree with me in private. It doesn’t really bother me as much as it did in the beginning of the season, because everything was just so new.” -via ESPN / April 17, 2022

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers did say that he encouraged Matisse Thybulle to get fully vaccinated when considering Toronto in the playoffs. He said he doesn’t agree with his decision, but he supports him. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 12, 2022

The Sixers suggested and offered to get him fully vaccinated. They never forced it, just encouraged it. It was difficult for Thybulle to let teammates know he would be unavailable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 11, 2022

