Kyrie Irving on season: ‘The life of a martyr, bro’

“I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in a way where it wasn’t going to let me play at all,” Irving said on “The ETCs” podcast that published Wednesday. “I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it was going to work for our team. And I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.”

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving on being in middle of vaccine debate: ‘Life of a martyr’ nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports – 9:00 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving’s goals himself and the Nets:

“I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance. Winning 60-plus games. Going deep in the playoffs and having fun building relationships that extend beyond the court.”

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

In “The ETCs” podcast, Kyrie Irving reflects on criticism directed at him for refusing the vaccine.

He called it, “The life of a martyr.”

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving says he didn’t know if Nets might trade, release him while he sat out unvaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/kyr… – 1:02 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie on Boardroom podcast why he wasn’t upset about NBA 75 snub:

“I’m used to this since 7th grade when I was called a weirdo and sat in the cafeteria by myself. I don’t mind it. Because along the way I’m going to find my authentic community that accepts me for my greatness.” – 10:26 AM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Ja is like this ridiculous blend of peak Wall and peak Kyrie that melts my mind. – 12:23 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving never felt fully back during #Nets season filled with uncertainty nypost.com/2022/05/03/net… via @nypostsports – 7:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kevin Durant refuses to blame Kyrie Irving for not getting vaccinated: ‘I get that people want me to feel a way’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/kev… – 3:40 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Hard not to feel a little bad for Harden. He needs a title and he’s basically lost an All-NBA team to injury late in the last few years for series he could’ve won. CP3, Embiid, Kyrie, Aldridge (retired last year before playoffs), etc. – 9:45 PM

“Not everybody understood my stance this year of being unvaccinated or remaining unvaccinated. I was asked in all different types of ways how I felt and whether or not I was going to waver, did I feel like I was letting the world down or letting the Nets fans down, letting my teammates down. Yeah, part of that letdown feeling definitely seeped in, because it completely caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to come into the season with all of this being put on my plate. -via New York Post / May 5, 2022

“It was like an ultimatum given to me. It’s either you work and get vaccinated, just like this ultimatum was given to other people, or you sit at home and now we get to talk s–t about your decision and you personally and we make all these judgments. I had to deal with both ends of the spectrum. So I sat right in the middle and I knew I was doing the right thing for me. And I had to stay rooted in that decision.” -via New York Post / May 5, 2022

“But really what I was standing on was, hey, there’s a whole community of us right that have been labeled as the unvaccinated, as the conspiracy theorists, whatever, you know, we’ve been labeled as whatever these names have been brought to our lives, right, who we are as people. But I was just saying, I am human, you’re human. You have the right to make your own decision. I respect that. And I pray that you respect me in the same way. But when you’re playing in an entertainment game, and you’re playing kind of a bigger game yourself, it has rules, so …” -via New York Post / May 5, 2022