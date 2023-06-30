Kyrie Irving will remain in Dallas on three-year, $126 million deal

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

Despite refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine and spreading anti-Semitic material that resulted in a suspension, Irving remains one of the best players in the league. Last season, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds and was close to the 50-40-90 club, shooting 49.4% from the field, 37.9% on 3-pointers and 90.5% on free throws.

The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets at last season’s trade deadline when it became apparent Brooklyn wouldn’t keep Kevin Durant and Irving. Durant landed in Phoenix, and Irving joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, which did not make the playoffs after reaching the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Kyrie Irving (2) and Luka Doncic will stay together in Dallas.

With Doncic and Irving, plus additional talent, the Mavericks believe they can make another run at the Western Conference title in 2023-24.

Irving is an eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer and was a vital member of Cleveland’s 2016 championship team with LeBron James. He remains one of the premier shotmakers in the league.

