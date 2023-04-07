Kyrie Irving, other Dallas Mavericks are unavailable for critical game vs. Chicago Bulls

As the Mavs prepare to play their most important game of the season against the Chicago Bulls on Friday they will be without critical members of their team.

Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) are all listed as unavailable for the Bulls game.

Luka Doncic and JaVale McGee currently are listed as probable but neither is guaranteed to play. If the Mavs lose their next game they will be officially eliminated from the playoff contention a year after making the Western Conference Finals.

Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) remain probable for tonight’s game against the Bulls. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 7, 2023

While a loss would end the Mavs’ playoff aspirations it would greatly help their draft lottery odds.

The Mavs owe this year’s first-round draft selection to the New York Knicks unless the pick falls inside of the top ten in which case the Mavs retain possession.

The Mavs are currently tied for tenth place in the draft lottery with the Chicago Bulls. If the Mavs lose to the Bulls they would take sole possession of tenth place which would increase the likelihood that they keep their first-round pick.

The Mavs next game will be against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center (Bally Sports Southwest).