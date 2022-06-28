Kyrie Irving Opts Into His $37 Million USD Player Option for 2022-23 NBA Season

Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving officially announced that he is opting into his $37 million USD player option for the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA season.

The 30-year-old basketball player confirmed to The Athletic that he will not be entering the free agency market this summer and is instead aiming to complete his four-year contract with the franchise. “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Irving said. "I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall."

Sources claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers were interested in Irving after the organization reportedly approved his request to seek a sign-and-trade.

In his three seasons with the Nets, Irving played a total of 103 games with issues such as his shoulder injury, personal reasons and New York City's COVID-19 vaccination mandate causing him to sit out games.

