Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprain

Only weeks after his return from a rough shoulder injury, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving exited Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards after appearing to sustain a knee injury. Now, he’ll be out at least a week with a right knee sprain.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter as Irving and Wizards star Bradley Beal fought for the ball. Irving’s knee appeared to get trapped under Beal’s falling body, resulting in what looked like a significant injury.

Kyrie Irving went back to the locker room after getting his leg caught underneath Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/6KpqXhfskJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

Irving attempted to stay in the game for the jump ball, but was immediately removed by the Nets and sent to the locker room.

The Nets soon announced that Irving would not return with what they called a right knee sprain. An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the diagnosis, and left Irving out for at least one week until he can be re-evaluated.

MEDICAL UPDATE: An MRI performed this morning on Kyrie Irving’s right knee confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 2, 2020

While that’s better than some likely feared, it’s still a tough break for Irving. He was just beginning to get back into the kind of groove that could help the Nets make the playoffs. Irving scored an emotional 54 points on Friday in honor of his fallen hero Kobe Bryant, and also dropped 45 points against the Detroit Pistons just a week ago.

Irving had previously missed most of November and all of December with a shoulder injury, returning Jan. 10. Now, he’ll add at least one more week to that total.

