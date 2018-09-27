Kyrie Irving ignores free agency talk, is happy with Celtics: 'We're pretty f-ing good here'

Kyrie Irving would obviously be one of the most sought-after NBA free agents on the market next offseason, but the way he's been talking lately, he's staying put in Boston.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Irving seemed quite content with the Celtics, and said the team is set as a contender for years to come.

"The future is very, very bright in Boston," Irving told Nichols. "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, 'What are you thinking? We're pretty f-ing good here.'

"We're pretty f-ing good not just for this year, but for years to come. I'm looking forward to that."

When Nichols mentioned people might hear Irving's comments and think he plans to re-sign with Boston, he replied, "It is what it is, honestly. I'm comfortable in the position I'm in, and they know how I feel about them as teammates and the organization in general, so I'm happy to be a part of it."

You know all the talk about Kyrie Irving as one of the elite free agents available next summer? Not so fast. Here's what he told me: "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like 'what are you thinking? We're pretty f-ing good here." pic.twitter.com/QEM4XMDvWM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 26, 2018

These comments align with those made by Irving earlier this week to Celtics.com.

“Obviously it’s everybody else’s job to look forward to my future before I can," Irving said, "so I just really thought it was important to make sure it’s known that this franchise is really built for the next few years of being at the top tier of teams in the league. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Story Continues

MORE: Pain-free Kyrie Irving ready to lead Celtics to NBA title: 'I know what it takes'

Maybe Irving is just putting up a front, trying to say the right things heading into the new season. Then again, surrounded by a talented young core, maybe he is all but officially declaring he wants to stay in Boston.



