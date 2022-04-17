Kyrie Irving on going at it with Celtics fans: There’s only so much you can take as a competitor

Nick Friedell: Kyrie Irving: “When people start yelling p**** or b**** and f** you, and all this stuff there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f*** that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”

Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Most fun I’ve had at a game in a while. One Celtics fan said to me, “I’ve never seen to so many Nets fans here.”

The bickering.

NY v Boston.

Ongoing history (Kyrie).

Perfect first-round matchup that neither team will escape easily… – 7:41 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Quick Celtics/Nets thread.

The last two possessions were a microcosm of these two teams have been defensively this season. Celts force a Durant fadeaway 25 foot miss at the shot clock buzzer and Durant/Irving get beat backdoor by Tatum for game winner at buzzer… – 7:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I don’t think he worries about it, I think he just plays his game and do what’s required out there and tonight the shot making, controlling the game for us, was incredible.”

Kevin Durant talks about Irving’s back-and-forth with fans and a hostile environment. pic.twitter.com/0e5X6emo3H – 7:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Nothing to overthink with Kevin Durant, we know who he is. We know he’s gonna go back, watch film and prepare.”

-Kyrie Irving isn’t worried about Durant’s tough shooting night. pic.twitter.com/xAwqBVE9US – 7:30 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“When people start yelling p-y or b-ch and f-k you…there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor….If somebody’s gonna call me out …I’m gonna look them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”

-Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/j3NNPTN1SQ – 7:28 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving: “When people start yelling ‘pussy,’ and ‘bitch’ and ‘fuck you’ and all this other stuff, there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor, and we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. Nah, fuck that. It’s the playoffs.” – 7:24 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie: “When people start yelling p**** or b**** and f** you, and all this stuff there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f*** that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is.” – 7:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. pic.twitter.com/yvdAm3WM7i – 7:23 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Nets’ Kyrie Irving on Celtics crowd: “When people start yelling p—- and b—- and f—- you and all this, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and humble. … Nah, f—- that, that’s the playoffs.” pic.twitter.com/7cX0XNlUgT – 7:18 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie’s donation to NBA charities will have the calculators spinning. In game, post-game. Cover your ears kids….well, not the kids here in Boston who heard worse all game long. – 7:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics’ crowd after difficult made 3 (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/17/kyr… – 7:10 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Nothing to overthink with Kevin Durant we know who he is.”

-Kyrie Irving on KDs tough shooting game.

“We had the game in control. Final second shot beats us and now we’re sitting here answering questions about hostility and s—t like that.” – 7:09 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving on the back and forth

with #celtics fans: “Embrace it. It’s the dark side. Embrace it.” #Nets – 7:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He was doing all the little things — We know how high his expectations are for himself.”

⁃Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant – 7:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving on flipping off #Celtics fans: “The same energy they have for me, I’m gonna have the same energy for them. And it’s not every fan…but when people start yelling, p*ssy, b*tch and f*ck you, there’s but so much you can take as a competitor.” #Nets – 7:07 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving says he’s giving the Celtics fans the same energy back to them he’s getting from some but not all of them. He says he hears words like p—y or b—ch. Doesn’t think there’s any true hostility here happening though. – 7:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum in Game 1:

— Turnaround fadeaway over KD

— Led Celtics in assists

— Blocked KD jumper

— Blocked Kyrie

— Game winner at the buzzer

Did we miss anything? pic.twitter.com/qB0DSSebKn – 7:06 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving on the hate he receives in Boston:

“Embrace it. It’s the dark side. Embrace it.” – 7:06 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

giannis pulling up like that less than 2 mins in almost as disrespectful as kyrie throwing it off the backboard to lebron on the opening possession of the series against the raptors – 6:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ll see more on the re-watch but quick thoughts:

-KD won’t shoot that bad again all series

-Kyrie probably won’t shoot that well again

-Boston won’t defend that badly again

-Bench difference should even out

-It’s going to be a long, fun series – 6:42 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“We just make silly mistakes….Kyrie’s been amazing, he was carrying us this game. He did his job. But we have to help him.”

-Goran Dragic talks about the #nets making too many mistakes, plus didn’t support Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant enough. pic.twitter.com/0dNo2axBnn – 6:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“This is a guy that’s made the game winning shot in The Finals, he’s played in the Olympic… All-Star game MVP, I don’t know that there’s any atmospheres that are really gonna rattle him.”

-Steve Nash was asked about Kyrie Irving dealing with a hostile environment. pic.twitter.com/d1sWRAx8NX – 6:36 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie gets his points and his frustration out, but Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on the Celtics barking at each other on the open Kyrie Irving three: “We had a missed rotation. We had a few breakdowns. It’s something we’ll work on cleaning up.” – 6:30 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Goran Dragić says,

“Kyrie (Irving) was amazing. He was carrying us.” – 6:27 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

soooooo

—the nets *almost* won despite a game in which kd was less than superhuman

—but they lost despite an epic game from kyrie and winning the non-kd minutes

—aaaand the rest of their roster ain’t changing – 6:23 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Nash on Kyrie playing through the crowd noise: “This is a guy that’s made the game winning shot in the Finals, he’s played in the Olympics, all-star game MVP.” – 6:20 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Without looking back at the film, feels like Tatum’s defense was awesome against Durant & not nearly as awesome against Irving.

2 great offensive players, very different in regard to keeping them in front of you. – 6:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

-Brown – getting the quick 2 to preserve the 2-for-1

-Incredible defense on Kyrie and KD on last Nets possession

-Smart finding Tatum

That’s a sequence man. – 6:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kevin Durant probably won’t shoot 9-of-24 again.

Brooklyn’s role players probably won’t shoot 21-of-34 again.

Kyrie will probably have at least one more killer game like this, but he’ll have some lesser games too.

I really don’t know what to make of Brooklyn right now. – 6:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says he doesn’t know if there’s any atmosphere that’s gonna rattle Kyrie Irving. – 6:18 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Epic Game 1! #Nets showed real heart, roaring all the way back from down 15. Kyrie was sensational, KD going to have a huge series. #Celtics’ calling card has been defense: How will Nash adjust to C’s pliable lineups? I’m on @NBCNewYork 2nite breaking it all down w/@BruceBeck4NY! – 6:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“There aren’t any atmospheres that are really going to rattle him.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“We needed him. He was brilliant.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Jayson Tatum watching Kyrie go off pic.twitter.com/H3C2nNc5iW – 6:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 115-114. Lead series 1-0.

Tatum – 31/4/8

Brown – 23/5/3/4/2

Horford – 20/15

Smart – 20/7/6

Celtics – 47.2% FGs

Celtics – 12-33 3Ps

Celtics – 14 TOs

Irving – 39/5/6/4/1

Durant – 23/4/3

Claxton – 13/8

Dragic – 14 points

Nets – 53.8% FGs

Nets – 11-24 3Ps

Nets – 16 TOs – 6:12 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Playoffs 2022:

Kyrie Irving pours in 39 points, flips off Celtics fan during Brooklyn Nets’ Game 1 loss nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I can’t wait to watch this Kyrie Irving presser. 😂😂 – 6:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

That was entertaining. Damn. What a play by Tatum and what a quarter by Kyrie. Whatever you think about him, he’s pure hoop genius. Fun. – 6:09 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Boston-Brooklyn is an all-time classic NBA game. An ALL TIME CLASSIC. We had Kyrie giving Boston fans the finger while dropping 39/6/5. We had Jaylen Brown out there bleeding in the final minutes. Tatum buzzer beater layup on a great final possession. Just so much superstar shit – 6:09 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Much was made of the Celtics needing to take advantage of KD missing all those shots, and that’s true, but the Nets probably also needed to take advantage an otherworldly Kyrie game and the Celtics missing all those shots at the rim. – 6:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

It was crazy because it reached a point where the #Celtics tripled Kyrie so he could pass to Durant, who missed the potential dagger jumper. Kyrie was that good today but not quite good enough for the win. #Celtics #Nets – 6:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Jayson Tatum’s spinning layup carries the Celtics over the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, Kevin Durant wasn’t himself and the supporting cast was solid. Goran Dragic was fantastic. Celtics lead the series 1-0. @Jared Weiss has a story coming. – 6:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie in Game 1:

39 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

4 STL

12-20 FG

6-10 3P

He did this with no food or water. pic.twitter.com/dwQ5bgUtLU – 6:08 PM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay

Great game. Kyrie kept the Nets in it but his selfishness at the end – to much dribbling – cost the Nets. Clutch play by Tatum. Unselfish play by Smart. – 6:08 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Jayson Tatum spinning around a flailing Kyrie for the game winning layup was the perfect way to end this game – 6:08 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Incredible ending. Kyrie carried the team but played matador defense on the final possession. Also had Goran Dragic open on previous possession but understandably looked him off (Dragic was lost all game). – 6:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

What a finish by Tatum and the Celtics. It’s only one loss on the road, where they’re expected to lose in a Game 1, but that’s a gut-punch for the Nets to come up short after that Kyrie Irving performance – 6:07 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Was starting to feel like the Celtics were only going to win that game if Kyrie didn’t get the last shot. That’s one way to make sure he didn’t. – 6:07 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Three of the best scoring marks of Kyrie Irving in his playoff career have come against Boston.

For what it’s worth. – 6:07 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 114, Celtics 115

Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (23 PTS), Goran Dragić (14 PTS) & the Nets almost rally back from down 15. Game 1 went all the way down to the wire and it was the Celtics who stepped up when it mattered to seal the deal. – 6:07 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kyrie matador defense on the Tatum layup. – 6:07 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Great call by Udoka to spring that late double on Kyrie with Horford. – 6:06 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Tatum wins it at the buzzer with a layup.

Celtics win it 115-114. TD Garden is going absolutely nuts.

Kyrie finishes with 39 points. Tatum finishes with 31 points and the game-winner. Celtics up 1-0.

Game 2 is Wednesday. – 6:06 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Kyrie 🔥 – 6:06 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

18 points in the 4th quarter for Uncle Drew.

Ramadan Kyrie up there with Flu Game Jordan. – 6:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Kyrie …

*checks notes*

…is still a bucket. – 6:05 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove

Artistry from Kyrie – 6:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving with 39 points on 12-for-20 shooting while fasting. Absolute clinic. Nets up 114-113 with 38 seconds left. – 6:05 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

kyrie 4th qtr is crazzzzzzzy. and the heel act to accompany – 6:05 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kyrie wanted that one! – 6:04 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

KYRIE. IRVING. – 6:04 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Kyrie is cold blooded lmao. Nothing you can do about him. Unstoppable – 6:04 PM

Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton

My goodness kyrie – 6:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie had two points in the first quarter, missing his only two field goal attempts. He now has 39 points, one middle finger to the crowd and a three-point lead with 45.9 seconds left. – 6:04 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Kyrie stepped on the logo going to the bench, didn’t he? – 6:04 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Kyrie is not a cool hang but he is extremely good. – 6:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

A reminder that Kyrie wasn’t on the NBA 75 list. pic.twitter.com/zVPwrsWgqN – 6:04 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Kyrie Irving is really mixing it up tonight – he’s alternating between the single and double birds… – 6:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Ramadan Kyrie. Absolute clinic. – 6:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kyrie has been unreal today. – 6:03 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

KYRIE IRVING IS PRIME TIME! HE’S ACTING UP AGAIN! – 6:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Uncle Drew is just different pic.twitter.com/qyOV2bFHge – 6:03 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Lol Kyrie – 6:03 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

KYRIE IS THAT DUDE – 6:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving with another sidestep 3 to give him 39 points on 12/20 FG. Timeout, Celtics. Nets lead, 114-111, with 45.9 to go in the 4th. – 6:03 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kyrie with another 3 and he’s just taken the game from the #Celtics. 114-111 with 45.9 left. – 6:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

39 for Kyrie. – 6:03 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Why won’t Marcus Smart check Kyrie?

Ain’t he the DPOY? – 6:02 PM

Tre Jones @Tre3Jones

Kyrie is diff – 5:59 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie updated power rankings:

1. Untucked Kyrie

2. Ramadan Kyrie

3. Middle finger Kyrie

4. Black mask Kyrie

5. Part time Kyrie

6. Headband Kyrie

7. Clear mask Kyrie pic.twitter.com/7wbEdd7i7h – 5:59 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Should have been a foul on Kyrie on that inbound play – 5:58 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

This is about as complete a game as I’ve seen Kyrie play. Has had better scoring games, better passing games, but not sure I’ve seen him do EVERYTHING at once the way he’s doing it. Been good on defense in the second half. Awesome passing with some super advanced reads vs elite D – 5:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kyrie is so feast or famine defensively. He’s made huge help plays at the rim and steals, and also just given up easy drives from not being ready. – 5:56 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve got a tie game, 107-107, with 3:15 to go in the 4th quarter. #ThisGame has given us everything we’ve wanted in a Game 1: physical play, rowdy fans, stars being stars & role players stepping up.

Now it’s winning time. KD & Kyrie on one side. Jayson Tatum & Co. on the other – 5:55 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Boston crowd after making tough 3-pointer in Game 1

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 5:54 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

smart left kyrie to squeeze kd, thinking tatum would rotate off brown in the corner. that’s a tough breakdown. – 5:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie has scored 13 points on 5-5 shooting (3-3 from three) since giving the fans the finger. pic.twitter.com/UuYwfveF3L – 5:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum, Smart, and Udoka talking about the breakdown that gave Kyrie an open 3. Looks like it was supposed to be an “X-out” where Tatum stepped up on Kyrie & Smart went to the guy in the corner – 5:51 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Kyrie Irving is something else when he’s got his game working. 34 points on 10-for-17 shooting with six assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block. It’s a lot of fun to watch. – 5:51 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kyrie has 13 pts in 4Q already. #Celtics #Nets – 5:51 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

LOL!!!! I know Boston fans sick. This man Kyrie is going crazy!! 🔥🔥 – 5:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Smart expected Tatum to stunt at Irving and leave Brown in corner. Tatum just chilled. – 5:50 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Y’all must’ve forgotten about who Kyrie is and what Kyrie’s done.

Go brush up on history during the break. – 5:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie with another 3 and he yells something to the same group of fans. Likely apologizing for giving them the finger earlier, right? – 5:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Smart expected Tatum to rotate up to Kyrie as he doubled Durant, but Tatum is so tired he couldn’t execute. Also got beat on the boxout by Claxton, and couldn’t run the floor after his block on Kyrie. – 5:50 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

when was the last time an opposing player owned a home crowd like this? kyrie is peak scott hall right now – 5:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kyrie legit might be the best offensive robin in NBA history – 5:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

How in the world do you lose Kyrie?

Celtics players barking at each other going into the timeout.

This is early season unraveling in the fourth quarter showing up. – 5:50 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

How is Smart (or any Celtic player) that far off of Kyrie there? – 5:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer and looked at those same courtside fans. #Nets up 107-102 with 5:30 left. #Celtics – 5:49 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

And now the players are snapping at each other after Kyrie is left open for a 3. BRK 107, BOS 102 with 5:30 left. – 5:49 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Kyrie is letting the Celtics score because he doesn’t want his 5th foul but it doesn’t matter because he’s doing whatever he wants on offense. – 5:49 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ugly defensive breakdown there for that Kyrie 3. – 5:49 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No matter what you think of Kyrie Irving, his basketball brilliance is undeniable – 5:48 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kyrie scoring and then telling the Boston crowd to cry is a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/P3R2CzTrmt – 5:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Twice Kyrie has blown right by Tatum. Not sure if Tatum is tired, but that’s terrible defense. – 5:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Brooklyn: The Nets have outscored the Celtics, 15-2, here in the 4th quarter and now lead 100-98 after trailing 15 in the 3rd quarter. Incredible turn of events. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 50. – 5:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

When Kyrie said he wants Boston fans to enjoy his highlights maybe this is what he meant. – 5:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Kyrie Irving. – 5:40 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Kyrie leaving his defender Flat… – 5:40 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove

Kyrie is something else man… sheesh!!! 8-0 run by his damn self 🤯 – 5:40 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

kyrie irving pic.twitter.com/Uor5lyUloA – 5:40 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Game close down the stretch against a team with KD, Kyrie: Not ideal (at all). – 5:40 PM

Lang Greene @LangGreene

Tatum, KD and Kyrie. In a first round matchup? Thank you basketball Gods. Thank you. – 5:39 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie is getting hot just in time for the Nets. He just hit two threes in a row and is up to 27 points. All the boos seem to have focused him — and he’s been able to pick up the slack for KD. The Boston fans have gotten a little quieter after each shot goes down. – 5:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Kyrie Irving appeared to flip off the TD Garden crowd after knocking down a corner 3 in the third quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving went from flipping the bird to flipping the score. A pair of 3s have the Nets down just three now with 9:51 left. Trailed by as many as 15. – 5:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Uncle Drew has come alive – 5:36 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

When Kyrie does Kyrie stuff on the court, my reaction is, “Damn.” He just makes it look so easy, which shouldn’t be possible at his height. – 5:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ramadan Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/jqEUdrTexM – 5:36 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Five steals and back-to-back 3s and this is why Kyrie Irving gets all the leeway he does in Brooklyn …

One-possession game. – 5:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Back-to-back triples by Kyrie sandwiched around his fifth steal has the Nets back within three. – 5:35 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie had enough or what? – 5:35 PM

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

Man Kyrie is amazing – 5:35 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Back-to-back 3s for Kyrie Irving. Timeout, Boston.

Celtics 98, Nets 95

9:51 to go in the 4th quarter.

Irving is up to 27 points on 7/13 FG. – 5:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

RAMADAN KYRIE IS SOMETHING ELSE! – 5:35 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

And Kyrie comes back with back-to-back threes and the #Celtics lead is down to 3 with 9:51 left. #Nets – 5:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Kyrie just pulled them RIGHT back into it while Durant was sitting on the bench. – 5:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good off-ball defense from Kyrie. He read Tatum wanted to hit Pirtchard in the corner and he dropped to take that passing lane away. Helped cause the shot-clock violation. – 5:33 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Nets down by 11 entering the fourth quarter and Kyrie will be making a donation to charity for that gesture. – 5:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 96-85 after three

Tatum – 27/4/8

Smart – 18 points

Horford – 18 points

Brown – 14 points

Celtics – 49.3% FGs

Celtics – 11-28 threes

Celtics – 10 TOs

Irving – 21 points

Durant – 18 points

Dragic – 14 points

Nets – 51.7% FGs

Nets – 6-15 threes

Nets – 14 TOs – 5:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Key final minute of 3Q as #Celtics score final 5 points, including a Tatum 3 in face of Claxton. BOS 96, BRK 85. Tatum 27, Horford 18, Smart 18, Brown 14; Irving 21, Durant 18, Dragic 14. – 5:28 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jayson Tatum’s side-step 3 is up there with death and taxes at this point. Tatum has 27 points on 8/14 FG and the Celtics are taking a 96-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 and Kevin Durant is up to 18 points. Nets gave up 11-2 run to start Q3 – 5:28 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Celtics 96

Kyrie Irving (21 PTS), Kevin Durant (18 PTS), Goran Dragić (14 PTS) & the Nets started the third period horribly but are slowly recovering. Brooklyn has to get better on the defensive glass too. They’ve allowed 12 offensive boards. – 5:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving flipped the bird at a Boston fan. So long as it wasn’t Lucky the Leprechaun they’ll be okay. pic.twitter.com/hhXAznEQry – 5:26 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Kyrie giving someone in the crowd the finger after burying a jumper in Jaylen’s eye is pretty much this rivalry in a nutshell. – 5:25 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie hits an impossible three in the corner and has words – gestures? – with a fan along the sideline. Maybe they are just old friends from his time here. – 5:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Celtics: The Nets still find themselves down, 91-84, but they have upped their effort on the defensive end. Kevin Durant has 17 points on 7/18 FG and Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 shooting. Nets can’t afford to shoot themselves in the foot like they did to start the half. – 5:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie takes way longer than those 10 seconds on foul shots. – 5:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

“Kyrie sucks!” chants have intensified here at TD Garden after Irving inadvertently hit Marcus Smart in the face while going up for a shot. Foul is still on Smart, and Irving is at the line shooting two. – 5:14 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Smart appeared to take a shot from Irving there after fouling him. No review it appears upcoming. – 5:14 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

As much fun Kyrie is to watch on the offensive end, so often he’s painful to watch on the other end of the court. – 5:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Nets goal might be to let Smart shoot but that’s a very lazy closeout by Kyrie on a corner three. Didn’t even get a hand up. – 5:11 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

There’s no excuse for no one coming to Kyrie on that inbounds play. – 5:04 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Really bad mental error by the Nets — they just gave away two points. Kyrie went to inbound the ball and the rest of his teammates were already down the floor. By the time they noticed and a couple guys came back, Smart stole the ball and the Celtics got an easy bucket. – 5:04 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

That pass from Kyrie looked like a shortstop flipping it to first with backspin – 4:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

HALFTIME: Nets 61, Celtics 61

Nets did a much better job of taking care of the ball, but still have 11 TOs to Boston’s 7

Tatum: 15 PTS, 5/9 FG

Irving: 15 PTS, 3/6 FG

Durant: 7 PTS, 2/10 FG

Horford: 14 PTS, 5/6 FG

Curry, Drummond, Dragic: 28 PTS

KD will have his moment. – 4:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics-Nets tied 61-61 at half

Tatum – 15 points, 7 assists

Horford – 14 points

Brown – 8 points

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 6-17 threes

Celtics – 7 turnovers

Irving – 15 points

Dragic – 11 points

Curry – 9 points

Nets – 54.1% FGs

Nets – 5-11 threes

Nets – 12 turnovers – 4:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets and Celtics tied at 61 at halftime. Only 30 combined fouls. KD just 2-for-10. Dragic has been the hero off the bench. Kyrie got going in the second quarter. – 4:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Net and #Celtics tied at the half. Kyrie Irving (15) and Goran Dragic (11) lead the way for Brooklyn, while KD has just seven on 2-of-10 shooting. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (15 points, 7 assists) has gotten the better of their matchup. – 4:45 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics and #Nets tied at 61 at half. Tatum 14, Horford 14, Brown 8; Irving 15, Dragic 11, Curry 9, Drummond 8 (4 fouls), Durant 7. – 4:45 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 61, Celtics 61

Kyrie Irving (15 PTS), Goran Dragić (11 PTS), Seth Curry (9 PTS) & the Nets aren’t getting up enough shots. They have shot the ball 37 times compared to Boston’s 46. The Celtics are also dominating in the paint 32-16. – 4:44 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

That Kyrie pass! Incredible velocity. – 4:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That pass by Kyrie was ridiculous. – 4:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I love the way Tatum is managing the game. Shifting between handler and screener, using his presence to tilt the floor properly. And yet Kyrie can generate six points on pull up 3s vs your big and it erases a lot of what you do – 4:26 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Unsure what exactly the Celtics are trying to do defensively against Kyrie this quarter but it is not working! – 4:24 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Daniel Theis picks up his third. Kyrie to the line for three. He hits them all – and the Celtics lose the non-Durant minutes at the beginning of the second quarter. – 4:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kyrie is on his flop game early. – 4:22 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Third foul on Theis, on a Kyrie 3pt attempt. #Celtics #Nets – 4:21 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kyrie hits a 3 on Theis drop coverage, so they change up to switch, and Kyrie sets up an open missed 3 on Curry. Then Kyrie hits another 3 on Theis off a transition screen. – 4:21 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving’s heating up in the 2nd quarter with a pair of back-to-back pull up 3s. Irving’s up to 10 points. – 4:21 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie and KD combine to shoot 1-for-8 from the field and turn it over 5 times and the Nets are down just 1 after the first quarter. – 4:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 29-28 after one

Horford – 10 points

Grant – 7 points

Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists

Celtics – 40.9% FGs

Celtics – 4-9 threes

Celtics – 4 TOs

Curry – 9 points

Drummond – 6 points

Durant – 4 points

Irving – 4 points

Nets – 50% FGs

Nets – 1-4 threes

Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Celtics lead the Nets 29-28 at the end of the first quarter. Kyrie and KD start a combined 1-for-8. Boston’s defense is legit, but BK appears to have adjusted as time went on. – 4:15 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.

18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28

Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.

Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS

Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS

Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS

Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I like stealing some mins with Pritchard while Kyrie is out of the game – 4:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have not played a particularly good opening 9 minutes, but we have a tie game in Boston, 21-21. The Nets have turned the ball over 7 times so far, Kevin Durant is 1-of-4 and Kyrie Irving is 0-2 with 4 points at the foul line.

Yet we’re tied. – 4:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Nets not named Kyrie or Kevin are 5-of-5 from the field so far. – 4:01 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (2) have 5 of the Nets’ 7 turnovers in the first quarter. Bruce Brown has the other 2. – 4:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Al Horford loose ball foul knocks Kyrie over in the lane and the sound you hear is the sculptors starting work on the statue of Horford. – 4:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Boston’s defensive adjustments so far:

– Everyone in the area of KD and Kyrie is sinking off their man to help contest their pull ups

– High pressure on the ball handler in transition to draw the screens above the arc

– JT going for steals aggressively

– Switching up on Kyrie – 3:55 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Smart is trying to isolate on Kyrie. – 3:52 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Other than catching the opening tip Kyrie doesn’t touch the ball on first Nets possession – partly due to Marcus Smart defense and thankfully for my hearing since they are loud when he touches it. – 3:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Celtics fans greet Kyrie Irving the best way they know how pic.twitter.com/08SY70AWjB – 3:39 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Kyrie intro. pic.twitter.com/EZAEKKBZGs – 3:38 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Lusty boos for “Dorchester’s” Bruce Brown, but the volume rises for Kyrie Irving. – 3:37 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Based on Kyrie’s pregame reception, I understandably don’t think Celtics fans have moved on like he wanted. – 3:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Some hearty boos as Bruce Brown, from Dorchester, is announced but they pale in comparison to the boos for Kyrie Irving. #Celtics #Nets – 3:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

my Hot Take is that Kyrie has given Celtics fans plenty of reason to dislike him and Celtics fans have given him plenty of reasons to dislike them and maybe the best thing for both sides is to agree to deeply dislike each other because that happens a lot in sports – 3:34 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Warm welcome for Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/P56YQaKscB – 3:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving booed as he walks in the proximity of the #Celtics Lucky logo in pregame warmups. #nets pic.twitter.com/d4NRBG0SOL – 3:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

TD Garden still filling up. Didn’t check to see what time bars opened around here and if fans will be in full form for Kyrie intro here. – 3:06 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters this afternoon:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Bruce Brown

Kevin Durant

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters for Game 1 in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 3:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:

👴🏾Kyrie Irving

💦Seth Curry

🔒Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

🦍Andre Drummond – 3:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving and the Boston crowd: “Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here proverbially in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not that I really think that has a huge effect on Kyrie.” – 2:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ime Udoka: “It all comes back to Durant and Irving, so some things I saw last year and throughout the year that obviously I know about those guys. We’ll see what we can do with that, but they’re high-level scorers and they’re gonna kinda get what they get.” – 2:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I don’t worry about Kyrie…. Kyrie’s been here a number of times, he’s been here … dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.”

-Steve Nash asked about hostile environments #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/V5QP5YNvif – 2:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Steve Nash about Kyrie Irving and the #Celtics fans: “I don’t worry about Kyrie. Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.” #Nets #NBA – 2:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“You don’t go into the games worrying about the fans — I’m not worried about Kyrie (Irving) … He’s been here.”

⁃Steve Nash on Celtics fans impacting his play. – 2:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says you don’t go into a game worrying about fans. He’s not worried about Kyrie Irving at all facing a hostile former fanbase. – 2:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Going on IG live from TD Garden where Kyrie Irving just finished early pregame warmups. Bring your questions, your hot takes, your concerns or your confidence in the outcome of this series.

IG: @Kristian Winfield – 1:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:

Smart – Irving

Brown – Durant

Tatum – Curry

Theis – Brown

Horford – Drummond

That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

#StatMuseSunday

Combined PPG in last 10 games:

56.3 — KD/Kyrie

55.8 — Jayson/Jaylen

Which duo will score more today? And what’s their combined points?

$150 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the winning guess. pic.twitter.com/ks45SRSVKu – 12:01 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

A look at what Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown face today in their observance of Ramadan #Celtics #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/04/16/spo… – 11:17 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Celtics’ Smart aims to make things tough on Kyrie

Marcus Smart is key to Boston’s top-rated defense front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:59 AM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay

I want the Celtics to beat the Nets but the lack of objectivity is disappointing. If Kyrie plays to his ability, the Nets win. It’s that simple. – 9:14 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Reporting with @ClaytonGuse

Kyrie Irving backs MTA worker’s fight against COVID vaccine mandates

nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-ky… – 10:20 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets‘ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving brace for tough #Celtics‘ defensive test nypost.com/2022/04/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 8:15 PM

Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving says he’s giving the same energy back to fans that they give to him. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 17, 2022

StatMuse: — Stomp on Lucky — Finger to fans Kyrie Irving really hates Boston. pic.twitter.com/r01MJAZh4a -via Twitter @statmuse / April 17, 2022

Clutch Points: A fan/protestor threw flyers or confetti before chaining herself to the basket during Grizzlies-Timberwolves 😳 pic.twitter.com/zxVRnlkcpl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 16, 2022