Kyrie Irving 'genuinely interested' in reuniting with LeBron James on Lakers, report says

Kyrie Irving may want to be teammates with LeBron James again.

The 26-year-old guard is “genuinely interested” in playing with James on the Lakers, according to a report from Bleacher Report, which cites an unidentified league source. Irving can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the season.

Irving and James won a title with the Cavaliers while they were with the team from 2014-17. But, Irving was reportedly frustrated sharing the floor with James and demanded a trade in July 2017.

Irving was eventually sent to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick.

The Lakers are also expected to explore dealing for star Anthony Davis, who will not re-sign with New Orleans and asked the team to move him.

James left Cleveland and signed a four-year, $153.3 million deal with Los Angeles this offseason. He has been sidelined since straining his groin Dec. 25 but could be nearing a return.

Irving is averaging 23.7 points and 6.9 assists in 32.6 minutes per game for Boston this season. He’s shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.



