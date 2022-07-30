Kyrie Irving expects to play overseas at the end of his career

Here’s what Irving wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet saying that he’s “gassing up” ahead of the new season: “I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.”
Source: EuroHoops.net

