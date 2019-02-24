Kyrie Irving on Celtics' playoff chances: We'll be fine 'because I'm here'

Kyrie Irving is still confident in his Celtics, despite falling to the Bulls 126-116 on Saturday and losing four of their last six games.

When asked if he thought Boston's regular-season struggles will carry over into the playoffs, Irving responded: "No, we'll be fine," and then added, "Because I'm here."

The guard went on to explain he doesn't believe any other team can beat the Celtics in a seven-game series.

“You just gotta be able to adapt,” Irving continued, via Boston.com. “In this league, the teams that adapt the quickest, or they adapt at the right time, are successful in the playoffs. We’re still waiting for that thing to click. We’ve gone on eight games, six games, four games winning streaks and then we’ll hit a lull of three games and we’re back answering questions like this, so, it is what it is.

“Like I said, I don’t get frustrated about this stuff anymore. It’s just part of the regular season. In the playoffs, when we can plan for a team, prepare for a team, I still don’t see anybody beating us in seven games.”

With Saturday's loss, the Celtics fell to 37-23 and are now fifth in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and 76ers. Boston beat both Milwaukee and Toronto earlier this season, but fell to the Bucks on Thursday and will face the Raptors, who are on a seven-game winning streak, on Tuesday.