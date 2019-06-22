Report: Kyrie Irving simply 'didn't like living in Boston'

The Kyrie Irving-Boston Celtics split hasn’t happened just quite yet, but we’re already seeing all the classic signs of a bad breakup.

Shutting down communication. Flirting with other parties. Badmouthing with other friends. And now, talking about how unhappy they were.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyrie Irving apparently didn’t care for Boston

During an appearance on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported that Irving “didn’t like living in Boston,” or really any part of Boston as the Celtics’ season winded down in massively disappointing fashion.

A subsequent tweet from Sportscenter quoted the intel and conclusions were soon made, that Irving is likely preparing to join the Brooklyn Nets and become Boston’s next great villain who left.

Kyrie Irving's feelings on Boston reportedly changed by the end of last season. (via Jackie MacMullan) pic.twitter.com/JVWKT4mGhL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2019

It should be noted that MacMullan inserted some hedging into the full quote that ESPN’s tweet didn’t catch, but the sole reason for it was that minds could change and the Nets could get cold feet about building around only Irving if Kevin Durant isn’t coming to town.

Even with the full quote, it really sounds like Irving is fed up with the Celtics, including head coach Brad Stevens and general manager Danny Ainge:

Story continues

“Listen, there many, many reasons why Kyrie Irving isn’t going to be in Boston anymore, although we have to hedge it still, guys. We still have to hedge it because it hasn’t happened yet and if you believe Brian Lewis’ report out of Brooklyn that the Nets are squeamish about going with just Kyrie and not KD, you know, but we can talk about that in a minute. These are all of the things. The part of the thing is Kyrie Irving didn’t like Boston. I’ve been told this by many people. He didn’t like living in Boston. He just didn’t. By the end, he had issues with Brad. By the end he had issues with Danny. By the end he had issues with pretty much all of us. Right?”

At this point, it’s probably best for everyone that Irving is heading out, even though the Celtics also seem to be on the verge of losing star center Al Horford with little ability to replace either him or Irving.

Barring a change of heart. Irving will likely move on and sign with the Nets when free agency begins. The Celtics will ... focus on their careers.

Kyrie Irving sounds pretty ready to exit Boston. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

More from Yahoo Sports: