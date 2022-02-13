Kyrie Irving on being unvaccinated: ‘There’s no guilt that I feel’

Nick Friedell: Kyrie says he doesn’t feel guilty when he’s away from Nets. “There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.”

might have to bring the Kyrie Fandles Club back. i think it’s time. he’s just too good. if you dont know what im talking about please keep scrolling. – 3:48 AM

Irving: Some people say ‘Go get the shot’. No, it’s not as simple as that for me in my life sportando.basketball/en/irving-some… – 3:39 AM

The Nets just lost their 11th in a row. Between now and the end of the month, Kyrie can only play in one of their six games. That one? On the road against the Bucks. – 1:04 AM

Kyrie is still hopeful NYC will reverse its vaccination mandate — and he made it clear while it’s “tough” being away from the team — he doesn’t feel guilty about the decision he’s made. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 12:59 AM

Kyrie Irving will miss the #Nets next four games – 3 at home and one at the #Knicks: “I still wish I could be out there at home. Some people say it’s as simple as go get this this, go get the shot. It’s not as simple as that…..I’m still praying for a better outcome.” #NBA #nyk – 12:22 AM

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s fifth straight win despite a big fourth-quarter push from Kyrie Irving and the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:10 AM

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving ineligible to play for next 2 weeks, says ‘I don’t feel guilt’ over not getting vaccinated nj.com/nets/2022/02/k… – 11:56 PM

If you want to know how good Bam Adebayo is as a defender:

Watch Kyrie Irving go absolutely nuclear in the 4th quarter tonight, yet never have Bam’s man come set him a screen once

Teams scheme around Bam

(So next time this happens, counter with Bam shifting his match-up) pic.twitter.com/e80QofBceL – 11:49 PM

Kyrie: “I still wish I could be out there at home. And some people say it’s as simple as, “Hey, go get this, go get the shot.” No, it’s not as simple as that for me in my life but ultimately, still praying for a better outcome.” – 11:48 PM

“There’s no guilt I feel.” Kyrie says about not being able to play. “I don’t feel guilt. I’m living my life like everything else.” – 11:19 PM

“It’s always tough” says Kyrie when asked what it’s like to watch the home games he can’t play in. – 11:16 PM

Kyrie Irving on what got him going in the second half: “Just being myself.” – 11:16 PM

Kyrie: “I still feel rusty out there. My moves weren’t as crisp as I wanted them to be.” – 11:16 PM

NEW: The Heat again dominated the third quarter, but then the Nets and Kyrie Irving made a fourth-quarter push.

Takeaways and details from the Heat’s fifth straight win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:41 PM

Steve Nash said the Cam Thomas turnover was a set play for Irving. – 10:38 PM

That Kyle Lowry steal is the highlight

But I just watched him essentially match Kyrie Irving’s scoring punch in the 4th like it was nothing – 10:33 PM

Final: Nets fall to the Heat 115-111. The losing streak is 11. Brooklyn played well enough to battle back, but had a few issues down the stretch. Irving with 29, Thomas with 22, Sharpe with a double-double. Kings come to town on Monday. Enter Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 10:32 PM

That’s 11 straight losses for the Brooklyn Nets. Their upcoming schedule:

SAC *

at NYK *

WAS *

— All-Star Break —

BOS *

at MIL

TOR *

at TOR *

MIA *

at BOS

at CHA

at PHI

* = without Kyrie Irving (if vaccine mandate still in place) – 10:30 PM

That’s 11 straight losses for the Nets.

Kyrie had 20 points in the 4th and it still wasn’t enough. – 10:30 PM

P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry were all over Kyrie on that last possession. They weren’t going to let him touch the ball. – 10:29 PM

Cam Thomas turns it over on a pass to Irving. That should do it. – 10:28 PM

Put Bam Adebayo on Kyrie Irving here – 10:27 PM

20 points for Kyrie in the 4th and counting. – 10:25 PM

Kyrie with 18 points in the fourth quarter. If that Kessler Edwards corner 3 goes down, the Nets are just down one. – 10:15 PM

Kyrie has 18 points so far in the 4th — and it still likely won’t be enough. Nets just haven’t made enough defensive stops when they’ve needed one. – 10:15 PM

Kyrie straight going 1 v 5

🎥 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/d8KhoXnTjf – 10:13 PM

Watching Kyrie dissect the Heat’s defense by just never having the guy Bam is defending set the screen is hilarious

But genius

Lowry carving things up on the other end – 10:08 PM

Butler set to check in

Watching Kyrie cook makes me think Strus and Duncan shouldn’t have been on the floor this long together – 10:06 PM

Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 and suddenly the deficit is down to five. – 10:04 PM

End of the third quarter: Heat have opened this up and lead 91-76. Interested to see what Steve Nash does here. No point in playing Kyrie Irving if the deficit grows, but given this is his last game until the Bucks on Feb. 26 do you give him a little extra run? – 9:52 PM

Kyrie and Patty Mills are a combined 3-for-18 from the field tonight. The Nets’ 11th straight loss is about 19 minutes away. – 9:34 PM

Nets looking to get Duncan Robinson switched on to Kyrie Irving. But the Heat’s help defense continues to swarm.

Brooklyn shooting 1 of 8 in the third quarter. – 9:32 PM

Brooklyn has coughed up 57.5% shooting to trail by six at the half. They’ll need to defend better, and get more out of Kyrie Irving (four points on 2-of-8 from the floor). #Nets #Heat – 9:14 PM

KD doesn’t believe Harden owes him an explanation — and said he “wasn’t looking for one.”

He also said it was “hard to gauge” just how much of an impact Kyrie’s decision not to get vaccinated has had on the Nets.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:10 PM

Halftime: Nets trail the Heat 64-58. Cam Thomas with a game-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He’s grown up lately. Irving with just four points. Bruce Brown playing well in his college town. Has 11 points and a 3. Just two turnovers, too. Nets can use some more 3s. – 9:08 PM

Kyrie Irving is set to to check back in. The Nets just dodged a bullet. – 8:45 PM

The Nets are tied with the Heat, 28-26, entering the second quarter, but two days after trading James Harden to Philly, Kyrie Irving heads to the locker room after an awkward slip on a drive to the rim. – 8:39 PM

Kyrie Irving walking to the locker room. Doesn’t look serious, but he came up gimpy after a fall. – 8:35 PM

Kyrie just took a fall and appears to be grabbing his right quad. He pointed to the bench and asked for a sub. He’s headed back to the locker room — likely to get looked at. Still appears to be moving all right — but he’s in some discomfort. – 8:35 PM

Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?

KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM

ICYMI: #Nets remain hopeful Kyrie Irving could play at home: ‘Things are changing’ nypost.com/2022/02/11/net… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 12:33 PM

Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge

Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

Post Sports+: Why Ben Simmons’ skills — and bond with Kyrie Irving — can make this the right #Nets fit nypost.com/2022/02/12/ben… via @nypost – 9:18 AM

Asked whether he felt Irving’s part-time status had an impact on Harden’s decision to push for a trade, Durant said, “I wouldn’t know.” “There’s obviously going to be rumors about that,” Durant said. “Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans, they love to use him as a scapegoat for a lot of problems. So it’s easy to blame him, but I can’t speculate on how James is feeling. I know a lot of the media will put that on him.” -via ESPN / February 13, 2022

Dave Early: “C’mon now puppeteers…there’s no guilt that I feel, I’m the only player that has to deal with this in NYC ‘because I play there. If I was anywhere else …then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.” -Kyrie Irving on vax mandates. pic.twitter.com/wx7PPMMVVd -via Twitter @DavidEarly / February 13, 2022

General manager Sean Marks, whose sinking team executed the blockbuster trade of James Harden on Thursday, shortly before losing its 10th consecutive game, also sounds hopeful the unvaccinated Irving eventually will be able to participate in home games in Brooklyn. “The decision on the [New York City] mandate, that’s obviously far above my pay grade and not something that I’m overly concerned about now,” Marks said Friday. “I mean, I think we’re always going to be optimistic. -via New York Post / February 12, 2022