Kyrie Irving on being unvaccinated: ‘There’s no guilt that I feel’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Nick Friedell: Kyrie says he doesn’t feel guilty when he’s away from Nets. “There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
might have to bring the Kyrie Fandles Club back. i think it’s time. he’s just too good. if you dont know what im talking about please keep scrolling. – 3:48 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Irving: Some people say ‘Go get the shot’. No, it’s not as simple as that for me in my life sportando.basketball/en/irving-some…3:39 AM

Eric Patten @EricPatten
The Nets just lost their 11th in a row. Between now and the end of the month, Kyrie can only play in one of their six games. That one? On the road against the Bucks. – 1:04 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is still hopeful NYC will reverse its vaccination mandate — and he made it clear while it’s “tough” being away from the team — he doesn’t feel guilty about the decision he’s made. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…12:59 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving will miss the #Nets next four games – 3 at home and one at the #Knicks: “I still wish I could be out there at home. Some people say it’s as simple as go get this this, go get the shot. It’s not as simple as that…..I’m still praying for a better outcome.” #NBA #nyk12:22 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s fifth straight win despite a big fourth-quarter push from Kyrie Irving and the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…12:10 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving ineligible to play for next 2 weeks, says ‘I don’t feel guilt’ over not getting vaccinated nj.com/nets/2022/02/k…11:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you want to know how good Bam Adebayo is as a defender:
Watch Kyrie Irving go absolutely nuclear in the 4th quarter tonight, yet never have Bam’s man come set him a screen once
Teams scheme around Bam
(So next time this happens, counter with Bam shifting his match-up) pic.twitter.com/e80QofBceL11:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “I still wish I could be out there at home. And some people say it’s as simple as, “Hey, go get this, go get the shot.” No, it’s not as simple as that for me in my life but ultimately, still praying for a better outcome.” – 11:48 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie says he doesn’t feel guilty when he’s away from Nets. “There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.” – 11:29 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“There’s no guilt I feel.” Kyrie says about not being able to play. “I don’t feel guilt. I’m living my life like everything else.” – 11:19 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It’s always tough” says Kyrie when asked what it’s like to watch the home games he can’t play in. – 11:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on what got him going in the second half: “Just being myself.” – 11:16 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie: “I still feel rusty out there. My moves weren’t as crisp as I wanted them to be.” – 11:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat again dominated the third quarter, but then the Nets and Kyrie Irving made a fourth-quarter push.
Takeaways and details from the Heat’s fifth straight win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…10:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Cam Thomas turnover was a set play for Irving. – 10:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That Kyle Lowry steal is the highlight
But I just watched him essentially match Kyrie Irving’s scoring punch in the 4th like it was nothing – 10:33 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Heat 115-111. The losing streak is 11. Brooklyn played well enough to battle back, but had a few issues down the stretch. Irving with 29, Thomas with 22, Sharpe with a double-double. Kings come to town on Monday. Enter Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 10:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
That’s 11 straight losses for the Brooklyn Nets. Their upcoming schedule:
SAC *
at NYK *
WAS *
— All-Star Break —
BOS *
at MIL
TOR *
at TOR *
MIA *
at BOS
at CHA
at PHI
* = without Kyrie Irving (if vaccine mandate still in place) – 10:30 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s 11 straight losses for the Nets.
Kyrie had 20 points in the 4th and it still wasn’t enough. – 10:30 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry were all over Kyrie on that last possession. They weren’t going to let him touch the ball. – 10:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas turns it over on a pass to Irving. That should do it. – 10:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Put Bam Adebayo on Kyrie Irving here – 10:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
20 points for Kyrie in the 4th and counting. – 10:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie with 18 points in the fourth quarter. If that Kessler Edwards corner 3 goes down, the Nets are just down one. – 10:15 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has 18 points so far in the 4th — and it still likely won’t be enough. Nets just haven’t made enough defensive stops when they’ve needed one. – 10:15 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie straight going 1 v 5
🎥 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/d8KhoXnTjf10:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching Kyrie dissect the Heat’s defense by just never having the guy Bam is defending set the screen is hilarious
But genius
Lowry carving things up on the other end – 10:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler set to check in
Watching Kyrie cook makes me think Strus and Duncan shouldn’t have been on the floor this long together – 10:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 and suddenly the deficit is down to five. – 10:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Heat have opened this up and lead 91-76. Interested to see what Steve Nash does here. No point in playing Kyrie Irving if the deficit grows, but given this is his last game until the Bucks on Feb. 26 do you give him a little extra run? – 9:52 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie and Patty Mills are a combined 3-for-18 from the field tonight. The Nets’ 11th straight loss is about 19 minutes away. – 9:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets looking to get Duncan Robinson switched on to Kyrie Irving. But the Heat’s help defense continues to swarm.
Brooklyn shooting 1 of 8 in the third quarter. – 9:32 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn has coughed up 57.5% shooting to trail by six at the half. They’ll need to defend better, and get more out of Kyrie Irving (four points on 2-of-8 from the floor). #Nets #Heat9:14 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD doesn’t believe Harden owes him an explanation — and said he “wasn’t looking for one.”
He also said it was “hard to gauge” just how much of an impact Kyrie’s decision not to get vaccinated has had on the Nets.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Heat 64-58. Cam Thomas with a game-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He’s grown up lately. Irving with just four points. Bruce Brown playing well in his college town. Has 11 points and a 3. Just two turnovers, too. Nets can use some more 3s. – 9:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is set to to check back in. The Nets just dodged a bullet. – 8:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are tied with the Heat, 28-26, entering the second quarter, but two days after trading James Harden to Philly, Kyrie Irving heads to the locker room after an awkward slip on a drive to the rim. – 8:39 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving walking to the locker room. Doesn’t look serious, but he came up gimpy after a fall. – 8:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just took a fall and appears to be grabbing his right quad. He pointed to the bench and asked for a sub. He’s headed back to the locker room — likely to get looked at. Still appears to be moving all right — but he’s in some discomfort. – 8:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?
KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets remain hopeful Kyrie Irving could play at home: ‘Things are changing’ nypost.com/2022/02/11/net… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte12:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge
Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Post Sports+: Why Ben Simmons’ skills — and bond with Kyrie Irving — can make this the right #Nets fit nypost.com/2022/02/12/ben… via @nypost9:18 AM

More on this storyline

Asked whether he felt Irving’s part-time status had an impact on Harden’s decision to push for a trade, Durant said, “I wouldn’t know.” “There’s obviously going to be rumors about that,” Durant said. “Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans, they love to use him as a scapegoat for a lot of problems. So it’s easy to blame him, but I can’t speculate on how James is feeling. I know a lot of the media will put that on him.” -via ESPN / February 13, 2022

Dave Early: “C’mon now puppeteers…there’s no guilt that I feel, I’m the only player that has to deal with this in NYC ‘because I play there. If I was anywhere else …then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.” -Kyrie Irving on vax mandates. pic.twitter.com/wx7PPMMVVd -via Twitter @DavidEarly / February 13, 2022

General manager Sean Marks, whose sinking team executed the blockbuster trade of James Harden on Thursday, shortly before losing its 10th consecutive game, also sounds hopeful the unvaccinated Irving eventually will be able to participate in home games in Brooklyn. “The decision on the [New York City] mandate, that’s obviously far above my pay grade and not something that I’m overly concerned about now,” Marks said Friday. “I mean, I think we’re always going to be optimistic. -via New York Post / February 12, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyrie Irving with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat

    Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 02/12/2022

  • Raptors double down on size and playmaking with Thad Young addition

    Thaddeus Young may not be the sexiest addition, but he is exactly the type of player that the Raptors value.

  • Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

    The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed. Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December. A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.

  • Kanye West Targets Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift With Childish Instagram Memes

    Victor Boyko/GettyLast weekend, pop superstar Billie Eilish put a stop to her concert when a female fan appeared unwell. Apparently, the young woman was having trouble breathing, prompting Eilish to secure her an inhaler and make sure she was better before continuing. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” Eilish said to cheers from the crowd.The incident prompted TMZ—and a bunch of other publications—to frame this as a dig toward Travis Scott, who did not stop his performance at hi

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Auston Matthews - Jack Campbell connection was NHL All-Star highlight

    Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.