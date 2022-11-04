Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community: 'I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain'

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has apologized to those "hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary" he shared on social media, just hours after the Nets levied a suspension of at least five games against him. 

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

Irving added: "I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

The seven-time All-Star has faced intense backlash since he posted a link to the film  "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" last week on Twitter, which Nets owner Joe Tsai said is "full of antisemitic disinformation." Despite a strong rebuke from the NBA, Nets and former players, Irving continued to double down on his stance.

That changed on Thursday, however, after the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay for his "failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so." The organization said Irving would be suspended "until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

Kyrie Irving issued an apology on Instagram after he was suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets.
Following the announcement of his suspension, Irving took to Instagram to issue a formal apology and attempted to provide context for why he promoted the controversial antisemitic film.

"While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions," Irving wrote. "I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this."

The seven-time All Star continued: "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community after suspension

