Kyrie Irving: 'Anti-semitic' label not justified, meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving responded to team owner Joe Tsai who condemned the seven-time All Star after he promoted an antisemitic film and book.

On Thursday, Irving posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media.

Tsai said that the film is based on a book "full of antisemitic disinformation."

“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai wrote. "This is bigger than basketball."

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time."

NETS: Owner 'disappointed' Irving promoted work 'full of antisemitic disinformation'

LEBRON: James ditches Dallas Cowboys, "all in" on the Cleveland Browns

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Irving said in his own message on social media posted on Saturday that he isn't anti-semitic."

"I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday," Irving said. "I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."

Later Saturday, the NBA posted a statement saying in part, "hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect." The statement did not mention Irving by name.

Following the Nets' game vs. the Pacers, Irving addressed his latest self-created controversy:

Irving entered Saturday averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season for Brooklyn. The Nets fell to 1-5 with Saturday's 125-116 loss.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyrie Irving denies antisemitism after Brooklyn Nets owner's criticism

Latest Stories

  • Kyrie Irving condemned by Brooklyn Nets after promoting antisemitic film

    Nets owner Joe Tsai insists the NBA superstar has been ‘hurtful’ with his promotion of the movie across social media

  • Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers

    Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 10/29/2022

  • Pending home sales drop more than expected in September

    The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales dropped 31% in September compared with the same month a year ago.

  • U.S. pending home sales tumble in September

    Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell for a fourth straight month in September as the housing market continued to buckle under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2% to 79.5 last month. Pending home sales plunged 31.0% in September on a year-on-year basis.

  • Nets owner Joe Tsai condemns Kyrie Irving's tweeting of antisemitic video

    The Nets star's video was "full of anti-semitic disinformation," according to the billionaire.

  • Kyrie Irving denies he's antisemitic after controversial tweet, while NBA releases statement condemning hate speech

    The Nets point guard shared a documentary described to be “venomously antisemitic,” says he’s an “omnist.”

  • Mortgage rates are at a 20-year high. Here's what that means for monthly payments.

    The spike in mortgage rates this week continues a monthslong trend that has dramatically escalated the cost of home loans – but the exact price hike may surprise some homebuyers. The spike in mortgage rates continues a sharp rise over the course of this year, as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised borrowing costs in an effort to dial back inflation. For homebuyers, each single percentage point increase in a mortgage rate can add thousands or tens of thousands in additional costs each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.

  • These Advent Calendars Are Perfect for the Man Who Snacks, Games, Tinkers, and Cooks

    These advent calendars for men are nifty little gifts that quite literally keep giving, and in the case of gift ideas for men, they make for a nice pre-Christmas surprise.

  • AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

    A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the Spurs, Primo or the accuser. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed to AP that he has been hired by “a former contractor” with the Spurs.

  • Children in Riot Gear, Soldiers in Ski Masks: What Images of Iran's Security Forces May Reveal About a Revolt

    'They’re recruiting street children, teenagers, and criminal elements. They’re short on manpower.'

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Brooklyn Nets denounce Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film known for extremist content that refers to European Jews as the 'synagogue of Satan'

    "I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation," Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets, said.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the