Kyrgios loses third round and temper in Paris

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 1/6/17 South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - An angry Nick Kyrgios was knocked out of the French Open on Thursday, going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson in the third round.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two rackets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.

The 18th seed has never made it past the third round at the Paris grand slam.

Anderson next faces Britain's Kyle Edmund.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)